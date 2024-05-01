Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Openlane Inc (KAR, Financial) reported a 13% increase in marketplace volumes and a 17% increase in gross merchandise value to $7 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA grew significantly by 40% on a clean basis, contributing 47% of the total company adjusted EBITDA.

The company generated $100 million in free cash flow from operations, demonstrating strong cash flow generation capabilities.

Openlane Inc (KAR) launched new innovations like Visual Boost AI and Absolute Sale feature, enhancing marketplace engagement and operational efficiency.

The company is well-positioned for future growth with increasing lease originations and a strong focus on digital marketplace expansion.

Negative Points

Commercial off-lease supply remains well below pre-pandemic levels, potentially impacting future volume availability.

Despite overall growth, dealer-to-dealer volumes in the U.S. experienced challenges, with physical auctions showing a decline.

The finance segment saw a decrease in revenues by 2%, driven by increased net credit losses and lower interest income.

Marketplace adjusted EBITDA growth was partially offset by a $22 million impact due to a transportation accounting change.

The company faces ongoing challenges with high equity in off-lease vehicles, affecting the volume of vehicles entering the market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the trajectory of dealer-to-dealer volumes in the U.S., including growth rates and market share for the quarter?

A: Peter J. Kelly, CEO & Director of OPENLANE, Inc., explained that overall volume for dealer and commercial grew by 13%, which is believed to be a higher growth rate than the industry average, indicating a gain in market share. Specifically, in the U.S., there was growth in dealer consignment volume and an increase in share compared to physical auctions. The U.S. saw the most significant growth, driven by commercial supply increases.

Q: What is the expected profitability trend for the U.S. dealer-to-dealer (D2D) business, considering Q1 is typically strong?

A: Peter J. Kelly noted that the D2D business transitioned to profitability last year and has continued to contribute positively to overall earnings. The business model's strength is expected to sustain profitability, supported by high conversion rates and positive customer feedback.

Q: Could you discuss the dynamics of off-lease volumes and how they might play out in the second half of the year?

A: Peter J. Kelly discussed that off-lease volumes, a significant part of OPENLANE's commercial segment, saw growth due to a decrease in consumer buyouts of off-lease vehicles. Although current volumes are about 50% below normal, an increase in new lease originations is expected to positively impact future volumes.

Q: Can you comment on market share gains in digital versus physical auctions and the status in closed auctions in the U.S.?

A: Peter J. Kelly indicated that OPENLANE's total volume growth suggests an increase in market share, outperforming both commercial and dealer categories. Most off-lease vehicles sell in digital formats, particularly in closed auctions, which are crucial for OEMs and finance companies. OPENLANE supports the majority of these in North America.

Q: What is the impact of the Absolute Sale feature on auction dynamics?

A: Peter J. Kelly highlighted that the Absolute Sale feature has become popular quickly, indicating sellers' preference due to increased engagement and higher sales prices. It allows sellers to signal a firm commitment to sell, which typically boosts bidding activity and final sale prices.

Q: How does the equity in off-lease vehicles affect the volume of vehicles going to auction, and what are the expectations for this dynamic moving forward?

A: Peter J. Kelly acknowledged that high equity has been a factor in lower off-lease volumes as consumers choose to buy out their leases. However, as this equity normalizes, more vehicles are expected to enter the auction market, which could positively influence volumes despite the anticipated trough in lease returns next year.

