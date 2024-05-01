Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

NVE Corp reported strong earnings despite a decrease in revenue, indicating resilience in profitability.

Interest income for the fourth quarter increased by 25% due to higher interest rates, contributing positively to the bottom line.

Total expenses decreased by 6% for the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, driven by a significant reduction in SG&A expenses.

NVE Corp is planning substantial capital investments in the next two fiscal years, aiming to enhance manufacturing capabilities and product miniaturization.

The company has expanded its product line and introduced new tunneling magneto resistance magnetometers, broadening potential applications and market reach.

Negative Points

Revenue for the fiscal year decreased by 22%, primarily due to a decline in product sales.

Net income for the fiscal year was down by 25%, reflecting challenges despite cost management efforts.

The semiconductor industry downturn significantly impacted product sales, with a 43% decrease noted.

Contract research and development revenue decreased by 88%, indicating a potential slowdown in innovation funding or project completion.

The effective tax rate increased to 17% from 12% the previous year, negatively impacting net income.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jeffrey Bernstein asked about the significant increase in R&D and SG&A expenses and the planned capital investments, questioning the demand and commitments that justify these expenditures.

A: Dan Baker, President and CEO of NVE Corp, explained that the investments are aimed at seizing historic opportunities to enhance their product capabilities, particularly in miniaturization and sensitivity. He emphasized that these investments are expected to yield high returns and are supported by strong customer interest in their next-generation devices.

Q: Jeffrey Bernstein inquired whether NVE Corp is currently delivering any products in chip-scale packages to customers, or if this would be a new venture.

A: Dan Baker clarified that while they are currently providing prototypes, full-scale production has not yet started. The focus is on developing processes and production capabilities for these advanced devices, with production expected to start within the fiscal year.

Q: Bernstein also asked about the relationship between the new investments and the supply chain vulnerabilities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A: Dan Baker acknowledged that the pandemic highlighted significant supply chain risks, particularly in Asia. The planned investments are partly a response to customer demands for more localized and in-house processes, which were amplified by the pandemic's impact on the global supply chain.

Q: Bernstein queried about the applications for new higher power isolators mentioned in the earnings call and their potential market.

A: Dan Baker discussed the growing demand for efficient power conversion, highlighting applications in electric vehicles, clean energy, and power storage. He noted that NVE's devices are well-suited for driving new wide-bandgap transistor switches used in these applications, which require high voltages and power for increased efficiency.

Q: Finally, Bernstein explored the potential ease of marketing for industrial applications compared to automotive markets, given the new product developments.

A: Dan Baker agreed that while the automotive market presents long-term opportunities, the immediate focus is on expanding product lines for solar, wind power, and energy storage markets. These sectors offer fast growth and are more accessible in the near term compared to the automotive industry.

Q: Bernstein expressed curiosity about the company's strategy for engaging with major OEMs and auto manufacturers, considering the new product lines.

A: Dan Baker reiterated the focus on markets that can be quickly capitalized upon, such as clean energy and industrial applications, while continuing to explore opportunities in the automotive sector.

