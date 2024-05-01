Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN, Financial) achieved strong cash flow and profitability in 2023, allowing the company to extinguish over $100 million in outstanding term loan debt.

The company successfully repaid its term loan well before its March 2027 maturity date, significantly strengthening its balance sheet and improving financial flexibility.

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) saw the highest annual revenue from its DLA contract at $53 million in 2023, indicating strong government sector performance.

The company is well-prepared for the stringent regulatory environment, potentially creating acquisition opportunities as competitors may struggle to comply.

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) has maintained a leadership role in the refrigerant industry for over 30 years, committed to sustainable refrigerant management and recognized for its efforts with several awards.

Negative Points

Revenue in Q4 2023 decreased by 5% compared to Q4 2022, primarily due to lower selling prices for certain refrigerants.

Gross margin in Q4 2023 was 31%, slightly lower than the previous year and below the long-term target of 35%.

Approximately $20 million of the 2023 DLA revenue was related to specific program activities that may not recur in 2024, potentially impacting future revenue.

The company faces pricing pressure in early 2024, with certain refrigerants priced below levels seen at the end of 2023, influencing cautious customer purchasing patterns.

SG&A expenses increased in Q4 2023 due to investments in personnel and IT, indicating higher operational costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you quantify the current pricing trends for R-22 and HFCs, and how they have trended through the quarter?

A: Brian Coleman, President and CEO of Hudson Technologies, noted that HFC and R-22 pricing remained fairly consistent, with a slight uptick from Q3 to around $10. R-22 pricing is expected to stay steady at about $30 per pound. Some HFCs have seen price pressures, dropping to the $8-$10 range, but this is not across all HFCs.

Q: How much revenue was received from project-specific DLA revenue in the first quarter of last year, and how might this affect Q1 2024?

A: Brian Coleman explained that the additional $20 million from DLA was spread fairly evenly throughout the year, estimating close to $5 million in Q1 of the previous year. He indicated that similar purchases are not expected in Q1 of 2024, suggesting a potential decrease in revenue from this source.

Q: Could you provide more details on the increase in inventory rates for the quarter and expectations moving forward?

A: Brian Coleman mentioned that the inventory buildup is typical for Q4 as they prepare for Q1 and Q2 sales of the following year. He does not anticipate significant dollar increases in inventory for the current year and expects inventory levels at the end of 2024 to be similar to those at the end of 2023.

Q: What are the prospects for M&A opportunities given the current market conditions?

A: Nat Krishnamurti, CFO, emphasized that while M&A remains of interest, Hudson Technologies is cautious and selective, seeking acquisitions that offer significant synergies and benefits. Brian Coleman added that competition for acquisitions has increased due to more private equity interest, which has also driven up prices.

Q: Do you expect this year's HFC refrigerant price increases to offset the expected $20 million of nonrecurring revenue from last year?

A: Brian Coleman responded that it is too early in the season to predict pricing accurately but anticipates that prices might increase due to reduced availability of virgin production and consumption.

Q: Can you disclose which classes of refrigerants experienced lower Q4 pricing relative to higher sales volume?

A: Brian Coleman clarified that when discussing recent pricing pressures, they were referring to the HFC class, with some HFCs experiencing slightly lower prices. In contrast, R-22 prices have remained stable.

