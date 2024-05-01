Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

MGM Resorts International reported a record quarter with consolidated net revenues of $4.4 billion, a 13% increase from the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDAR from MGM China reached a new high of $300 million for the quarter, with a market share increase to 17%.

The company successfully closed on a $750 million offering of senior notes to extend liquidity and reduce annual interest expense.

MGM Resorts International's strategic partnership in Japan secured JPY 530 billion for the Osaka Integrated Resort, marking significant progress in international expansion.

The company repurchased over $500 million of shares, reducing the outstanding float by 37% since the start of 2021, reflecting strong shareholder return initiatives.

Negative Points

Regional businesses experienced a slow start to the quarter due to poor winter weather, impacting overall performance despite a recovery in March.

The company noted signs of fatigue at the lower end of the market, particularly in Las Vegas, which could indicate a shift in consumer behavior or market saturation.

MGM Resorts International continues to face challenges in the digital segment, with the need for further product development and integration to enhance competitiveness.

Operational disruptions such as the cyber incident in the previous year have had a lingering impact, necessitating robust cybersecurity measures and recovery strategies.

While MGM China shows strong performance, the overall recovery in Macau is still not at pre-pandemic levels, indicating potential volatility and uncertainty in the market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the early experience with Marriott and its impact on bookings and out-of-room spend compared to previous bookings?

A: Jonathan S. Halkyard, CFO & Treasurer of MGM Resorts International, noted that it's still early but the bookings through Marriott are showing a $150 higher premium compared to the rooms they believe are being displaced. This includes a $100 increase in rate and a $50 premium on on-property spend. Corey Ian Sanders, COO, added that there's a nice pickup across the portfolio, especially at Bellagio and Borgata.

Q: What is the strategic thinking behind potentially pruning the portfolio of regional assets?

A: Jonathan S. Halkyard explained that the decision is based on market positioning, overall scale, and how properties interact with the business as a whole, including digital businesses. William Joseph Hornbuckle, President & CEO, added that properties must demonstrate real growth potential to remain part of the portfolio.

Q: Could you provide insights into the digital strategy, particularly any additional investments or market expansions planned?

A: William Joseph Hornbuckle discussed focusing on product development and market expansion, particularly in established markets through BetMGM and potential growth in South America and Eastern Europe through LeoVegas. He emphasized the importance of self-sustaining operations and possibly producing their own games and products.

Q: How do you view the potential for EBITDAR growth in Las Vegas this year given the current trends and initiatives?

A: Jonathan S. Halkyard expressed confidence in growing EBITDAR in Las Vegas throughout the year, supported by strong booking indicators and ongoing initiatives.

Q: Can you elaborate on the benefits and future plans for the smart table technology implemented in Macau?

A: Hubert Wang, COO of MGM China Holdings, detailed the multiple benefits of smart tables, including game security, operational efficiency, and the ability to perform precision marketing and develop new games. He noted that this technology is viewed favorably by regulators and provides MGM with a competitive edge.

Q: What are MGM's plans regarding capital allocation, particularly concerning share repurchases and investments?

A: Jonathan S. Halkyard mentioned that MGM plans to continue share repurchases as part of its capital allocation strategy, with around $1.2 billion in excess cash currently available. He also highlighted upcoming equity investments in the Japan project, which will influence share repurchase activities.

