Positive Points

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) reported a strong first quarter with over 5% year-over-year growth in total revenues, driven by a significant 15% growth in software revenues.

Net income and adjusted EBITDA levels saw strong year-over-year increases, with a 39% increase in software operations bookings, marking Spok's second highest first quarter bookings level in history.

The company demonstrated effective cost management and strategic investment, increasing first quarter research and development investment by 18.4% year-over-year to fuel future growth.

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) has a robust capital allocation strategy, returning $6.3 million to stockholders in the first quarter while maintaining a strong cash flow.

Received the highest honors for customer satisfaction in a survey by Black Book market research, indicating strong industry reputation and customer trust.

Negative Points

Despite overall revenue growth, wireless revenue declined by 2.3% from the previous year, continuing a trend of declining demand for pager services.

The company faces ongoing challenges in the wireless segment, with a secular decline in pager units in service.

While software revenue increased, the dependency on large multi-year contracts could introduce volatility in revenue recognition and financial performance.

The increase in operating expenses year-over-year, driven partly by hiring and investments in research and development, could pressure profit margins if not managed carefully.

The company's financial performance is heavily reliant on the healthcare sector, which could expose it to sector-specific risks and regulatory changes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congratulations on the successful start to the year. I wanted to just start the questions with the what jumped off the page for me was your software bookings number that 39% growth. I think I know it's wrong to get too excited in any given quarter, but certainly having that 7.9 million number that was, as you said, I think the second highest quarter, the second highest Q1 in the Company's history. So just are we still kind of like to take it back out to a full year view Are we still looking for double digit growth on a full year basis for the software bookings?

A: That would be yes. And it's okay to get a little bit excited, Eric.

Q: Yes, as far as the pipeline goes there, was this just kind of we had a confluence of large deals coming in or is there something else behind it?

A: The pipeline continues to grow one of the things that's really happened to helping us this year is we've put a lot of investment and time now since the pivot into our roadmap, and we've been giving previews of our roadmap and the functionality that we're adding to our solutions to our customers and they're buying it. And our sales team is knocking the cover off the ball right now had a fantastic first quarter and April was phenomenal, right? So I never know what May and June and the rest of the year are going to bring. But we've gotten off to the first four months is incredibly strong compared to the first four months last year. Now having said that, you'll recall that in the second quarter last year, we had one big gigantic colossal, $5 million deal, which really bumped the second quarter numbers way up. And so yes, I yes, we could always get another one as big whales. We did pull a pretty good-sized well into April. But yes, right now, just be honest, don't have a 5 million or one single deal in the target in the crosshairs right now. But I think we're going to end up having a pretty darn good second quarter as well.

Q: You noted in the press release the investment with slight incremental R&D dollars being spent where are we pointing those as far as this is going to the contact center? Is there an element that's going into the wireless product?

A: What's the incremental lift on primarily going to our operator console and also our alerting solution, which we call Messenger, which is does kind of clinical learning out there. But it's a lot to do with the operator console and bring new functionality to it.

Q: Okay. I assume this is a feedback from customers and just working through a punch list.

A: Absolutely.

Q: All right. And then the or the cash as Kevin mentioned you talked about it stepping down here in Q. one Q. one always being seasonally more challenging based on the outlook that you've got for the year on my model I had the roughly midpoint adjusted EBITDA of 30 million converting into around $26 million of free cash flow. Is that still in the ballpark for what you would expect on a full year basis, yet the actuaries are said.

A: All right.

Q: And then last question, you talked about the churn being down here in Q. one. That's great to see. I know, on a trailing 12 month basis, it's really more how you like to look at it, and it was around a little over 7% or for the 12 month period ending Q1, what do you what is that expectation in the full year outlook? What's the expectation for the full year churn?

A: Yes, I would say that our expectations consistent with what we've been saying we saw that drop quite significantly in the first quarter. I can tell you here for the 1st month of the second quarter that we are very pleased with those results, and I wouldn't expect it to drop from what we saw in Q1. So still in line with what we've been saying, I expect that kind of return to the mean in the four to five kind of percent range on annualized basis.

