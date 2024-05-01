Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW, Financial) reported a total revenue of $111.6 million, marking a 34% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 35%, with core margins exceeding 38%, indicating strong profitability in core operations.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11% year-over-year to $12 million, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Strong cash generation with $59.2 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet, moving from a net debt to a net cash position.

Successful integration and progress on cost optimization of the PASOLINK acquisition, contributing positively to the company's financials.

Negative Points

North American revenue decreased by $3.6 million due to the near completion of a large Tier one project, showing potential volatility in project-based revenue.

GAAP gross margins decreased to 32.7% from 35.7% the previous year, impacted by inventory write-downs and amortization costs.

The PASOLINK business is experiencing a slower ramp-up to the targeted $140 million annual run rate, which may affect short-term revenue expectations.

Challenges in the African market and cautious CapEx spending by Tier one customers are impacting revenue growth.

Guidance for fiscal year 2024 revenue was softened, primarily due to slower PASOLINK revenue ramp-up and challenges in the African mobile network business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you rank order the impact of the three issues affecting the fiscal 2024 guidance?

A: (Peter Smith - President & CEO) The primary issue is capacity and growth, followed by challenges in Africa, and thirdly, the environment for Tier one customers.

Q: How does the review of PASOLINK's margins affect your fiscal 2025 projections?

A: (Peter Smith - President & CEO) The review has led to a more cautious projection for fiscal 2025, potentially lowering the high end of revenue expectations. However, the company is ahead of plans in terms of cash generation and expects to be EPS accretive by September 2024.

Q: What are the current thoughts on achieving the target gross margins for PASOLINK?

A: (David Gray - CFO, SVP) The company remains confident in reaching a 33% gross margin for PASOLINK as it reduces transition service impacts and operational costs.

Q: Is there more potential for OpEx rationalization in the future?

A: (Peter Smith - President & CEO) Yes, there is enthusiasm about further reducing both operating expenses and cost of goods sold, which is expected to improve the investment return ratio significantly.

Q: Can you discuss the cross-selling opportunities between PASOLINK and your existing products?

A: (Peter Smith - President & CEO) The integration has facilitated unexpected cross-selling opportunities, enhancing service offerings where previously there was no footprint, which is a positive development despite slower revenue ramp-up.

Q: What is the expected timeline for PASOLINK to reach its target run rate?

A: (Peter Smith - President & CEO) The company aims for PASOLINK to reach its target run rate by the end of fiscal 2025, aligning with strategic revenue and margin goals.

