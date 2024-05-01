Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reported a 9% increase in sales, with comparable store sales growing by 4% and diluted earnings per share growing by 14%.

E-commerce sales grew approximately 25%, representing 14% of total sales for the quarter, boosted by partnerships with Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Instacart.

Gross margin improved by approximately 80 basis points from the previous year, primarily due to better inventory management and promotional optimization.

Opened 7 new stores during the quarter, contributing to a total of 414 stores across 23 states, with plans to open approximately 35 new stores by the end of the year.

Strong financial position with $312 million in cash and cash equivalents, and a robust pipeline of about 100 approved new stores and 70 executed leases.

Negative Points

SG&A expenses increased by $57 million, or approximately 80 basis points of deleverage compared to the adjusted SG&A from the same period of the prior year.

Store closure and other costs totaled approximately $2 million for the quarter, primarily related to ongoing occupancy costs from 2023 store closures.

Anticipated ongoing wage increases and new store deleverage are expected to pressure SG&A, resulting in additional deleverage in 2024.

The company faces challenges in new markets, requiring intensive marketing and community engagement to build brand awareness.

Despite strong sales, the company must manage the balance between maintaining traffic and managing operational costs, especially in light of potential macroeconomic uncertainties.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What was the primary driver for the outperformance versus your expectations? How did traffic trend throughout the quarter? And what do you attribute to the recent market share gain?

A: Curtis Valentine, CFO of Sprouts Farmers Market, noted that the comp outperformance was due to a combination of factors including solid traffic, stabilization in average unit retails, and overall business continuity. CEO Jack Sinclair added that both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar channels saw positive traffic and basket trends. Regarding market share, Sinclair mentioned that it's challenging to measure precisely due to Sprouts' unique market position, but the shift in consumer behavior post-pandemic has played a role.

Q: Regarding gross margin, which came in strong, how should we think about it for the rest of the year?

A: Jack Sinclair, CEO, indicated an expected increase of about $50 million in gross margin for the year, attributing the Q1 performance primarily to improved shrink management. He highlighted ongoing efforts in inventory management and promotional optimization as key factors.

Q: Can you discuss any potential competitive impacts from recent changes in e-commerce strategies by other companies like Whole Foods?

A: Jack Sinclair addressed this by emphasizing Sprouts' strong position in terms of product differentiation and value, particularly in organic produce, which he believes provides a competitive edge over Whole Foods regardless of their delivery pricing strategies.

Q: What are your expectations for the loyalty program tests in terms of customer engagement and financial benefits?

A: CEO Jack Sinclair explained that 2024 is focused on learning and refining the technology and approach of the loyalty program, with financial benefits expected in 2025. The goal is to increase the share of wallet among target customers by enhancing customer understanding and engagement through the program.

Q: How is the frozen department performing given the general market trends?

A: Jack Sinclair noted that Sprouts' frozen department is performing well, with strong comps driven by differentiated product offerings that align well with health-conscious consumers, despite broader market trends of slowing frozen food sales.

Q: With the expansion into new markets, how do you approach market entry and customer engagement?

A: Sinclair detailed Sprouts' strategy for entering new markets, which includes intensive local marketing efforts and community engagement starting 4-6 weeks before a new store opens. He emphasized the importance of adapting marketing strategies to the specific characteristics of each new location.

