Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Growth and Robust Financial Performance

Discover how Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) achieved significant growth in new orders and community counts, alongside a strong financial outlook for 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • New Orders: 1,299, up 10% year-over-year.
  • Active Communities: 145, up from 136 at end of December and 121 year ago.
  • Land Spend: Nearly $200 million this quarter, total 12-month spending over $740 million.
  • EBITDA: $58 million this quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 21.7%, excluding amortized interest, impairments, and abandonments.
  • Net Income: $39.2 million, or $1.26 per share.
  • Homebuilding Revenue: $539 million from 1,044 home closings.
  • Average Sales Price (ASP): $516,000.
  • SG&A: 11.5% of total revenue.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 14.7%.
  • Full Year Home Deliveries Forecast: Over 4,750 homes, reflecting more than 10% annual growth.
  • Full Year Gross Margin Forecast: Above 21%.
  • Full Year EBITDA Forecast: Greater than $260 million.
  • Full Year EPS Forecast: At least $4.50.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • New home orders increased by 10% compared to the previous year, driven by a 14% increase in average active community count.
  • EBITDA reached over $58 million, supported by better-than-expected gross margins and effective overhead management.
  • Community count grew to 145 active communities, up from 136 at the end of December and 121 a year ago.
  • Successfully issued a senior note and extended the revolver, strengthening the balance sheet and supporting capital allocation flexibility.
  • Progressed significantly towards the goal of having 100% of starts as zero energy ready homes by the end of calendar 2025, achieving 77% in the second quarter.

Negative Points

  • Mortgage rates increased by about 20 basis points during the quarter, which could impact future affordability and sales pace.
  • Anticipated short-term financial consequences in the third quarter due to aggressive pricing and incentives to accelerate the transition to Ready Series homes.
  • Gross margins are expected to be lower sequentially in the third quarter due to a higher share of spec home sales and efforts to move through older series homes.
  • Net debt to net cap ratio increased slightly to 43.4% from the previous year due to the timing of land spending.
  • Orders in the Southeast region were down by 30%, potentially due to community sell-outs and phase timing issues.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How confident are you that the financial impact of the accelerated close-out of Storm Plus series homes is only centered around the third quarter?
A: Allan Merrill, CEO, expressed high confidence that the margins in the Ready Series homes are higher, both on the specs and to-be-built, compared to the Plus and Star series. He emphasized that the company is very confident about the financial outlook for the fourth quarter, assuming no drastic changes in the rate environment.

Q: Can you discuss the cadence of new order activity throughout the quarter and into May?
A: Allan Merrill, CEO, noted that January was weak, February improved, and March was better than February. April was similar to March, with some markets performing slightly better and others slightly weaker. He highlighted that it's challenging to draw conclusions from monthly order numbers due to the company's size.

Q: What is the primary difference between the Ready Series homes and the older series, and how does this impact margins?
A: Allan Merrill, CEO, explained that Ready Series homes have a different building envelope, better insulation, and include energy recovery ventilators among other features. These homes are more expensive to build but command higher prices, which contributes to better margins. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to reduce build costs and improve the explanation of these homes' benefits to buyers.

Q: How are you managing the impact of higher mortgage rates on buyer behavior?
A: Allan Merrill, CEO, observed a shift towards more temporary rate buydowns as rates increased. He also noted a heightened interest in specs, particularly as the company aims to phase out the Star and Plus series homes.

Q: What are your expectations for share buybacks given the current valuation?
A: David Goldberg, CFO, indicated that with a $40 million authorization outstanding and considering the stock's current trading level relative to its book value, share repurchases are viewed as an attractive use of capital. Allan Merrill, CEO, added that the company plans to execute some share buybacks when their trading window opens.

Q: What drove the increase in specs and process from the first to the second quarter?
A: David Goldberg, CFO, attributed the increase primarily to community count growth. He clarified that on a per-community basis, the number of specs has not significantly changed; it's the increase in community count that has led to more specs overall.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.