Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial) maintained a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 26%, demonstrating robust profitability.

The company has a high level of active buyers, maintaining a record-high of 92 million, indicating strong customer retention.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) has implemented significant product and marketing initiatives, including the launch of Gift Mode, aimed at enhancing customer experience and driving growth.

The company's focus on machine learning and AI has led to a 20% increase in the number of experiments run per engineer, improving efficiency and innovation.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) has seen growth in site-wide gifting GMS, outpacing general site performance and showing potential in specialized market segments.

Negative Points

Etsy Inc (ETSY)'s Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS) decreased by 3.7% year-over-year, indicating challenges in sales growth.

The Etsy marketplace GMS declined by 5.3% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing struggles in core business areas.

Macroeconomic conditions, including high inflation and low consumer sentiment, continue to negatively impact Etsy Inc (ETSY)'s sales, particularly in key markets like the U.K. and Germany.

The company faces stiff competition from larger e-commerce platforms that are able to attract consumers with low-priced essentials, putting pressure on Etsy Inc (ETSY)'s unique value proposition.

Despite efforts to improve quality and curation, Etsy Inc (ETSY) still faces challenges with cluttered search results and ensuring that high-quality listings are prominently featured.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of macroeconomic conditions on Etsy's performance and how you're addressing these challenges?

A (Joshua G. Silverman - CEO, President & Director): The macroeconomic conditions, including high inflation and low consumer sentiment, have significantly impacted our sales, particularly in discretionary spending categories. We are countering these headwinds by enhancing our product offerings and marketing strategies, focusing on areas like machine learning to improve customer experience and in-sourcing critical functions like Etsy paid search. Despite these efforts, the challenging conditions have continued to pressure our baseline business performance.

Q: What are the strategic initiatives Etsy is taking to enhance growth and buyer engagement on the platform?

A (Joshua G. Silverman - CEO, President & Director): We are actively working on making Etsy a top-of-mind destination for buyers by improving the ease of finding products and enhancing the overall shopping experience. Initiatives like the launch of Gift Mode have been pivotal, aimed at positioning Etsy as a primary destination for gifts. This includes curating unique inventory and organizing it around gift ideas rather than just products. We're also focusing on quality improvement measures, such as enhancing search relevance and suppressing listings that do not meet our handmade criteria.

Q: How is Etsy planning to leverage technology to improve the marketplace?

A (Joshua G. Silverman - CEO, President & Director): We are investing in advanced machine learning and generative AI techniques to better understand both buyer intent and our inventory, which helps in showcasing the most relevant and high-quality products. This technology also supports our efforts to suppress listings that violate our policies, ensuring that our offerings align with what Etsy stands for—unique, handcrafted, and personalized items.

Q: Can you provide insights into Etsy's financial performance this quarter?

A (Rachel C. Glaser - CFO): Etsy's consolidated Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS) was $3 billion, down 3.7% year-over-year, primarily due to macroeconomic pressures. However, revenue saw a slight increase to $646 million. Our adjusted EBITDA was $168 million, reflecting robust profitability despite the challenging environment. We also saw a healthy adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 26%, indicating effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Q: What are the future expectations for Etsy's market performance, considering the current economic challenges?

A (Joshua G. Silverman - CEO, President & Director): While the current macroeconomic environment remains challenging, we are optimistic about our strategic initiatives and their potential to drive growth. We expect these efforts to gradually mitigate the impact of the external pressures we're facing. Our focus remains on differentiating Etsy from other e-commerce platforms by emphasizing the unique value we offer through our curated, handcrafted goods.

Q: How is Etsy addressing the balance between new seller acquisition and maintaining marketplace quality?

A (Joshua G. Silverman - CEO, President & Director): We have implemented a new seller setup fee to introduce a healthy friction in the seller onboarding process, which helps in maintaining a high-quality marketplace. This approach not only facilitates enhanced security checks but also supports our ongoing efforts to ensure that new sellers align with Etsy's core values of craftsmanship and quality.

