Positive Points

eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial) reported a revenue growth of over 2% to $2.56 billion, with non-GAAP earnings per share rising by 13% to $1.25.

Focus categories, including Motors parts and accessories, trading cards, and collectibles, showed robust performance with nearly 5% growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), outpacing other marketplace categories.

The company successfully returned $638 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends, demonstrating strong financial health and shareholder value focus.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions, such as the multiyear partnership with McLaren Racing and the acquisition of Goldin, are set to enhance eBay Inc (EBAY)'s market position and attract enthusiast buyers.

Significant advancements in AI and technology, such as the launch of new features like 'explore' and 'shop the look', are improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

Negative Points

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was reported as roughly flat at $18.6 billion, indicating stagnation in the core business volume.

The macroeconomic environment continues to pose challenges, particularly in discretionary e-commerce, affecting buyer sentiment and spending patterns.

Despite efforts to boost cross-border transactions, competitive pressures and regulatory changes, especially in key markets like the UK and Germany, could impact future growth.

The company faces ongoing risks from foreign exchange fluctuations, which have previously acted as headwinds to reported GMV growth and revenue.

Investments in advertising and technology, while necessary for long-term growth, are expected to pressure short-term margins and could affect profitability if not managed effectively.

Q & A Highlights

Q: So I want to dig in and touch on the margins. The 2Q non-GAAP operating margin is at about 300 basis points at the midpoint. On top of this normal marketing seasonality you see, can you provide some more color on the puts and takes which are driving that? And then with that in mind, how should we think about the cadence of operating margin through the remainder of the year?

A: Nathan, I'll take that. Steve here. Our Q2 guide implies margin expansion between 0 and 70 basis points year-over-year, depending on where we land in the range. That's really driven by underlying advertising growth efficiency gains, partly offset by some of the investments we've talked about and some FX headwinds that we're seeing. You're right, there's a bit of seasonality that we deal with as we go through the year. The second quarter does generally have sequential contraction. That's in line with the last few years because seasonally, Q1 is our strongest quarter for operating margin due to relatively higher GMV and low expenses.

Q: Jamie, I appreciate the review of all the product initiatives in the marketplace. And I guess in the context of the confidence you have in that acceleration in growth in the back half, I guess, which of these innovations are driving the most incremental activity or conversions on the platform? And is that part of that acceleration that you're anticipating?

A: Yes. I'd really say it's threefold, Colin. I'd say first is the focus category work that we're doing. You see us not only kind of expanding what we're doing there, but investing in categories that we've already launched before like what we announced in collectibles with the Collectors and Goldin this quarter, what we're seeing in terms of the growth of luxury, of P&A, refurbished at 5%. So that's probably the first thing I'd say.

Q: Maybe 2-parter, if I could. In terms of cross-border commerce, what's the current state you're seeing in terms of cross-border and region-wide globally in terms of a driver of GMV dynamics into the business? And have you seen any impact from increased competition from cross-border, especially in areas of the world like Europe? And how would you characterize the state of competitive intensity?

A: Yes. Look, our cross-border is one of our great strengths as a business. 1 in 5 transactions or about 20% of GMV goes across borders on eBay, and it's very strategic for us in that for sellers, it opens up a very vast demand opportunity. We've talked for a couple of quarters about eBay International Shipping as an example of one of those things. We've talked about our payments team investing in buyer and seller FX to make that more easy and take the friction out for customers.

Q: Jamie, I'm wondering if you could just talk about your view of the health of the consumer. There doesn't seem to be much consensus out there. And just curious, your view and how that may have changed over the last 90 days.

A: Yes. Tom, thanks for the question. Look, we continue to operate in a really dynamic environment given the macro challenges globally with inflationary pressures and interest rates. We talked about Q1 started off a bit softer because of some of the weather, but then we had a reasonably good tax period. I would say the backdrop remains weaker in Europe than it does in the U.S., where U.S. is in better shape. If you look at e-commerce growth rates in U.K. and Germany this quarter, they're negative, and that's overall, and obviously, we play more in discretionary than consumables.

Q: It's Bryan Smilek on for Doug. Could you just talk about the velocity of investments across generative AI and any affiliated CapEx needs and then, I guess, on that same line of questioning too, just timing of when you could see revenue uplift from these investments over time?

A: Yes. Look, we're really excited by the advancements that we're making in AI. I feel somewhat of a privilege to be able to lead this company because when you think of the breadth of categories, the data that we have for over 20 years, the scale of the size of business, being able to put AI against those is really compelling. So on the consumer-facing side, we continue to see amazing traction with magical listing. It's now -- writes description for 100% of users across native, desktop, mWeb, and we're working on Phase 2 there. We've got that rolled out to a percentage of sellers, which is great.

Q: On the trading card business, you guys mentioned that trading card volume is up over the last few quarters. Just curious, what's driving the uptick in volume? And would you expect volumes to kind of remain elevated as we get through the year?

A: Yes. Look, we're excited by what we're seeing in trading cards. What we saw is that there was obviously a lot of activity during the pandemic, and we were able to hold on to a lot of customers that we acquired and frankly, a lot of customers that got reactivated or reinterested into the hobby. When you look at collectibles, we've been investing in it over quite some time. We've launched a number of features, whether it's price guides, making it easier, [My Collections] on the marketplace, we've launched new shipping forms, we've introduced authentication in that product, et cetera, and really built the suite of what collectors were asking us to do.

