Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

PTC Inc (PTC, Financial) delivered solid financial results in terms of both ARR and free cash flow in a challenging selling environment.

The company's constant currency ARR was $2.075 billion, up 12% year-over-year and above guidance range.

PTC Inc (PTC) has a disciplined process to manage internal spending based on the level of ARR growth, ensuring effective resource allocation.

The company is making strategic investments in product development and go-to-market strategies to drive multiyear growth.

PTC Inc (PTC) is focusing on five key areas (PLM, ALM, SLM, CAD, and SaaS) to ensure resource allocation towards areas that create the greatest customer value.

Negative Points

The selling environment remains challenging, which has been tough for at least 6 quarters, impacting the closure of large deals.

There is a need to rebalance resources, primarily in R&D, which involves shifting focus away from creating new stand-alone IoT and AR applications.

The company paused its share repurchase program due to strategic acquisitions and current debt levels.

PTC Inc (PTC) faces macroeconomic uncertainties that could affect mid-term ARR growth targets.

The company is still in the process of renegotiating a handful of customer contracts, which has led to a reduction in expected deferred ARR.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the update in your mid-term ARR growth outlook and what has changed in the recent months?

A: Neil Barua, CEO of PTC Inc., explained that the update to a low double-digit ARR growth target reflects a more realistic assessment under current market conditions and aligns with the company's historical growth rate of about 12% over the past five years. Kristian Talvitie, CFO, added that this adjustment also removes the need to frequently caveat the guidance based on economic conditions.

Q: Why not move forward with the reassessment of the capital deployment strategy given the progress in deleveraging?

A: Kristian Talvitie noted that despite significant debt reduction, the current interest rate environment remains unfavorable, influencing the decision to delay reassessment of capital deployment, including share buybacks.

Q: How confident are you in meeting medium-term growth targets despite a potential $100 million reduction in ARR?

A: Kristian Talvitie affirmed strong confidence in meeting these targets, emphasizing disciplined operational management and strategic focus.

Q: What are the next steps in the evolution of resource allocation, particularly in bolstering PLM?

A: Neil Barua discussed focusing resources on areas that deliver the most customer value, such as enhancing integrations and user experiences within PLM, and leveraging IoT and AR capabilities to support core products like Windchill and ServiceMax.

Q: How is the selling environment currently, and which verticals are particularly weak?

A: Neil Barua remarked that the selling environment remains challenging without noticeable improvement, affecting large deal closures. He did not specify weak verticals but emphasized the broader impact on large digital transformation deals.

Q: Can you provide an update on the adoption and growth of SaaS offerings like Creo+ and Windchill+?

A: Neil Barua highlighted ongoing investments and positive progress in SaaS conversions, mentioning new releases tailored to specific industries like medical devices, which are enhancing compliance and regulatory features.

