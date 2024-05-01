Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

MediaAlpha Inc (MAX, Financial) reported first quarter results that exceeded the high end of guidance across all metrics, including a 13% year-over-year growth in Transaction Value and a 98% increase in adjusted EBITDA.

The company experienced a 150% quarter-over-quarter increase in Transaction Value in the P&C insurance vertical, driven by strong marketing investments from carrier partners.

Health insurance vertical also performed above expectations with a 16% year-over-year increase in Transaction Value, attributed to strong performance in the under-65 segment and opportunistic carrier spend in Medicare.

MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) provided positive financial guidance for the second quarter of 2024, projecting significant increases in Transaction Value, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA.

The company is witnessing a recovery in the auto insurance market, with increasing carrier investments expected to drive substantial growth and shareholder value in the coming years.

Negative Points

The company anticipates legal costs associated with an ongoing FTC inquiry to be approximately $1 million in Q2, similar to Q1, which could impact profitability.

There is a leadership transition with the Chief Technology Officer changing, which could lead to uncertainties in the technology leadership.

Despite positive trends, the market remains unpredictable due to the unprecedented underwriting cycle, which could affect future performance.

MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) expects overheads to increase by approximately $500,000 in Q2 compared to Q1 2024, potentially affecting profit margins.

The company's reliance on a few large carriers in the early recovery phase could pose risks if these carriers adjust their growth strategies or face financial difficulties.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about the potential high watermark for the business in this early cycle compared to historical peaks?

A: CEO Steven Yi highlighted the unpredictability of the current market recovery, emphasizing the strong consumer shopping sentiment and ongoing rate increases. He expects continued elevated shopping behavior and a gradual increase in pricing as more carriers re-enter the market.

Q: Can you discuss any seasonality trends we should be aware of in your financial guidance?

A: CFO Patrick Thompson explained that P&C insurance typically sees higher consumer shopping in Q1 and Q3, with Q2 usually lower. Health insurance sees a significant portion of its business in Q4 due to enrollment periods. The current guidance suggests a deviation from typical seasonality due to the market's recovery phase.

Q: As the market stabilizes, how will you manage reinvestment and expense growth?

A: Thompson noted that efficiency is core to MediaAlpha's operations. The company plans cautious reinvestment focused on capacity and core technology, with overhead growth expected to be limited throughout the year.

Q: What is the current status of spending by wave one carriers, and what impact do you see from wave two or three carriers?

A: CEO Steven Yi indicated that the first wave of carriers, having achieved rate adequacy, are nearing normal spending levels. The next waves' impact will depend on their rate adequacy, with a robust setup for scaling their spending due to improved technical integrations and market understanding.

Q: How does MediaAlpha provide a competitive advantage to carriers in evaluating customer lifetime values?

A: Yi emphasized MediaAlpha's performance-based, transparent marketplace that allows carriers to accurately match media costs with expected lifetime values, thanks to the scale and data richness of the platform.

Q: Could you elaborate on the opportunistic partner spend in Medicare this quarter?

A: CFO Patrick Thompson mentioned that a few carriers increased their spend late in the quarter, attracted by favorable market opportunities and returns, contributing to the health vertical's performance exceeding expectations.

