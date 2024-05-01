Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue increased both sequentially from Q4 2023 and year-over-year from Q1 2023, indicating strong financial performance.

Ordering patterns consistently trended upwards through the quarter, suggesting growing demand for Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial)'s products.

Customer engagement remains high across all end markets, and the design win pipeline continues to grow stronger, positioning the company well for future growth.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) is expanding its product portfolio and diversifying its supply chain globally, enhancing its competitive edge and readiness for market improvements.

Despite challenges, the company's long-term growth strategy remains intact, and it is well-prepared to adapt to market changes swiftly.

Negative Points

Visibility into the second half of 2024 is limited, with many customers remaining cautious, which could impact future performance.

The company expressed caution about the business conditions in the second half of 2024, indicating potential volatility or challenges ahead.

While order rates and engagements are improving, the overall visibility remains unclear, making it difficult to predict future performance accurately.

Seasonality and market conditions make it challenging to predict performance accurately, especially as the company exits a downturn.

Despite improvements, the booking patterns over the last 6 quarters have been below normal, which may affect the predictability and stability of future revenues.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the share gains Monolithic Power is experiencing in various verticals during the current downturn?

A: Michael R. Hsing, CEO of Monolithic Power Systems, highlighted significant share gains in the automotive sector, where MPS has won many sockets despite being smaller compared to established competitors. Additionally, share gains are noted in servers, notebooks, and consumer electronics, with a particular emphasis on recovering consumer shares lost due to previous capacity constraints.

Q: How is the adoption of liquid cooling and other power management techniques in AI data centers affecting MPS?

A: Michael R. Hsing explained that MPS is involved in all new cooling system formats and vertical power systems, indicating that transitions in these areas are seen as growth opportunities rather than challenges. Theodore Bernie Blegen, CFO, added that MPS is positioned to leverage up content with high-value technology transitions like water cooling.

Q: What is MPS's perspective on the competitive landscape in lateral and vertical power markets, especially with new x86 platforms?

A: Michael R. Hsing recounted MPS's historical predictions and current positioning in high-power markets, emphasizing MPS's strategic focus on innovation and technology leadership rather than volume, which positions them well against competitors in both lateral and vertical power markets.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected timeline for vertical power going into volume production?

A: Michael R. Hsing confirmed that vertical power is already being launched by multiple customers and MPS is actively shipping these products. Theodore Bernie Blegen discussed the difficulty in predicting exact market timing but noted optimism based on current ordering patterns.

Q: What are MPS's expectations for the automotive market, given the current pressures and upcoming model year builds?

A: Michael R. Hsing expressed confidence in MPS's automotive business, particularly with electric vehicle makers in China, where MPS is seeing significant growth. He emphasized MPS's focus on delivering the best technology, which drives their success in new automotive applications.

Q: How is MPS handling the pricing pressures from competitors in the analog chip market?

A: Tony Balow and Theodore Bernie Blegen addressed this by emphasizing MPS's strategy of leading with innovation and maintaining competitive pricing. They noted that MPS's focus on advanced, differentiated products shields it from some of the broader pricing pressures affecting more commoditized product areas.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.