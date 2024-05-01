Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth and Optimistic Outlook

Surging revenues and customer base expansion underscore a robust start to 2024 for Remitly Global Inc.

Summary
  • Revenue: $269 million, up 32% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $19 million, more than 250% increase year over year.
  • Quarterly Active Customers: Grew 36% year over year to 6.2 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $21 million for the quarter.
  • Customer Acquisition Costs: Declined sequentially from Q4.
  • Marketing Investments: $64 million in Q1, down $7 million from Q4.
  • Technology and Development Expenses: $44 million in Q1.
  • 2024 Revenue Outlook: Expected to be between $1.225 billion and $1.25 billion.
  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: Raised to between $85 million and $95 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

  • Remitly Global Inc (RELY, Financial) reported a strong revenue of $269 million for the first quarter, marking a 32% increase year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $19 million, demonstrating a significant increase of more than 250% compared to the previous year, surpassing expectations.
  • Quarterly active customers grew by 36% year over year, reaching 6.2 million, indicating robust customer acquisition and retention.
  • The company has successfully enhanced its digital transaction capabilities, with a nearly 500 basis point increase in digital transaction mix compared to the previous quarter.
  • Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has raised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook based on strong current performance and confidence in continued operational efficiencies.

Negative Points

  • The company reported a GAAP net loss of $21 million for the quarter, which includes significant expenses such as $34 million in stock compensation.
  • Seasonality impacts, particularly post-holiday quarters, can lead to lower customer activity as seen in the first quarter, necessitating careful management and forecasting.
  • High dependence on digital transaction growth and market acceptance, which, while currently strong, poses risks if technological advancements or customer preferences shift unexpectedly.
  • Operational risks related to managing a complex international payment network, which involves compliance, fraud prevention, and ensuring transaction integrity across multiple jurisdictions.
  • While marketing efficiency is highlighted, the absolute cost remains substantial at $64 million for the quarter, underlining the need for continued optimization and justification of marketing spend relative to customer lifetime value.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on any factors beyond normal seasonality that might have impacted the first quarter performance?
A: (Hemanth Munipalli - CFO, Remitly Inc) The first quarter was within our expectations, showing consistent customer behavior and increased engagement. We also achieved record new customer acquisition, indicating strong patterns continuing from previous quarters.

Q: How should we expect marketing expenses to trend throughout the year, given the seasonality in the first quarter?
A: (Hemanth Munipalli - CFO, Remitly Inc) Marketing expenses in Q1 were aligned with our expectations and were strategically reduced. We anticipate that marketing growth rates will decelerate in the second half of the year, reflecting our guidance for the year. Our investments in marketing are delivering strong returns with a payback period of less than 12 months.

Q: Where are new users predominantly coming from, and how does this influence your market strategy?
A: (Matthew Oppenheimer - CEO, Remitly Inc) Our customer base is diverse, coming from a fragmented market where we hold about 2% share. Our focus remains on high-return marketing channels and enhancing product reliability and speed, which drives strong word-of-mouth growth. We are also seeing good returns from targeted regional marketing, such as in LA.

Q: Can you discuss the interplay between revenue yield on volume and transaction costs, particularly with the shift to digital transactions?
A: (Hemanth Munipalli - CFO, Remitly Inc) We focus on improving lifetime value (LTV) through customer behavior trends and digital transaction shifts. While digital transactions increase, impacting the mix, our overall take rate remains stable within our expected range. We continue to improve transaction costs by enhancing direct connections and reducing friction.

Q: What are your expectations for customer activity and marketing investments in upcoming quarters, particularly with new initiatives like in LA?
A: (Matthew Oppenheimer - CEO, Remitly Inc) We expect to continue our proven marketing strategies without significant quarter-to-quarter spikes. Our focus is on rolling out successful strategies in new geographies, maintaining strong returns on marketing investments, and leveraging seasonal spending periods to boost customer acquisition.

Q: How does the strong dollar and foreign exchange rates impact your business, and what should we consider for future quarters?
A: (Hemanth Munipalli - CFO, Remitly Inc) While there is some sensitivity to FX rates, especially at higher transaction values, our global diversification helps mitigate significant impacts. Our revenue growth on a constant currency basis remains consistent, and we manage FX sensitivities effectively across our diverse customer base.

