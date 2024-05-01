Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial) reported a strong financial performance with non-GAAP revenue of $165.5 million, surpassing the high end of their guidance.

The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $25.2 million, also above the high end of their guidance, indicating improved profitability.

For the first time, Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) generated positive free cash flow in the first quarter, amounting to $6 million, demonstrating an enhanced financial profile.

There was notable demand with a mix of deals across different asset tiers, including four Tier 1 digital banking deals, indicating strong market acceptance and competitive advantage.

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) continues to expand its customer base, with approximately 1,400 total customers, and sees significant expansion opportunities within its existing Tier 1 customer base.

Negative Points

Despite strong financial performance, the company faces significant risks and uncertainties that could materially affect future results, as highlighted in the forward-looking statements.

The company experiences pressure on the size and scope of professional service engagements, leading to a decline in services and other revenue both sequentially and year-over-year.

There is a dependency on the successful renewal of contracts and expansion bookings, which if not realized, could impact future revenue growth.

Operational expenses remain a challenge, with total operating expenses for the first quarter amounting to $72.8 million or 44% of revenue.

The company's performance and future success are heavily reliant on the continued demand for digital banking solutions and the ability to maintain a competitive edge in innovation and technology.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Matt, can you discuss the expansion opportunities and the willingness of customers to look at Q2 solutions earlier in their contract cycles?

A: Matthew P. Flake - CEO & Director: Yes, the contracts are specific to the SKU they're running. In larger deals, customers often start with one solution, like retail, and upon successful implementation, they consider expanding to other solutions like commercial banking. The advantage is the existing master services agreement and the positive experience with Q2, which encourages them to expand. This is significant as 40% of our customers with assets over $5 billion are only using one of our major SKUs, presenting a substantial opportunity for expansion.

Q: David, could you update us on the visibility of getting ARR live and any changes in the percentage of bookings impacting revenue within the year?

A: David J. Mehok - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer: The percentage of ARR now live has improved from 18% to 15%. The majority of our renewals are expected in Q4, providing significant opportunities. On the bookings side, net new bookings have longer implementation cycles, while expansion bookings have quicker revenue realization, typically within 4 to 9 months.

Q: Terry, regarding the 90 Tier 1 customers using one digital banking solution and the 130 not using any, which group is more actionable in the near term?

A: Matthew P. Flake - CEO & Director: The 90 customers already using one solution are more actionable because they are familiar with our platform. They are looking for efficiencies and better digital experiences, which our single platform can provide by unifying user experiences and backend processes.

Q: Jonathan, can you discuss the monetization of the Innovation Studio and its impact on both Q2 and its partners?

A: Jonathan A. Price - EVP of Strategy & Emerging Businesses: Innovation Studio is crucial for monetization through revenue sharing with fintech partners. It provides significant value by allowing partners to access our extensive network of financial institutions and end users, which is more efficient than attempting to penetrate the market individually.

Q: Matt, how do you view the breadth of Q2's platform and potential areas for further investment?

A: Matthew P. Flake - CEO & Director: We are focused on enhancing user experience, commercial banking functionalities, and fraud detection capabilities. Our platform's single architecture allows us to integrate and innovate rapidly, leveraging both internal developments and our fintech ecosystem through the Innovation Studio.

Q: David, could you provide insights into the renewal cadence for the rest of 2024 and its impact on RPO comparisons?

A: David J. Mehok - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer: Most renewals are scheduled for Q4, which historically presents the most significant opportunity for renewals. We expect a good renewal strength throughout the year, with Q3 being slightly more challenging due to fewer renewals in scope.

