Upwork Inc (UPWK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Advances

Discover how Upwork Inc (UPWK) achieved significant revenue growth and strategic milestones in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $190.9 million, up 19% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $18.4 million GAAP net income.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $33.3 million.
  • Marketplace Revenue: $164.3 million, up 20% year-over-year.
  • Enterprise Revenue: $26.6 million, up 10% year-over-year.
  • Active Clients: 872,000, up 5% year-over-year.
  • GSV: Exceeded $1 billion for the quarter.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Improved to 77.1%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow was $15.5 million.
  • Share Repurchase: Completed $100 million program, repurchasing approximately 8.1 million shares.
  • Q2 Revenue Guidance: Expected to be between $190 million to $195 million.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: Increased to $770 million to $782 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Upwork Inc (UPWK, Financial) reported a strong first-quarter revenue of $190.9 million, marking a 19% growth year over year.
  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $18.4 million, with adjusted EBITDA at $33.3 million, demonstrating profitable growth.
  • The company raised its 2024 outlook for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting confidence in continued financial performance improvement.
  • Upwork Inc (UPWK) saw a 5% year-over-year growth in active clients, reaching 872,000 in the first quarter.
  • The introduction of new AI-enabled products and features, such as Uma and Upwork Chat Pro, has been well received, showing early success in lifting GSV and enhancing user experience.

Negative Points

  • GSV growth was relatively modest at approximately 1% year over year, partly due to headwinds from the transition to a new flat-fee pricing structure.
  • Despite overall revenue growth, the enterprise business unit's revenue growth was slower at 10% year over year.
  • The transition to the new pricing model created temporary disruptions, impacting GSV growth negatively by about 2%.
  • While non-GAAP gross margin improved, there was a significant increase in non-GAAP R&D expenses by 23% year over year, reflecting higher investment in innovation which could pressure short-term profitability.
  • The company faces ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties which could impact client budgets and spending behavior.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide any color on the performance of cohorts and any changes in stabilization of spend there?
A: Erica Gessert, CFO of Upwork, noted some stabilization in newer cohort spend in 2024. The company publishes a cohort chart annually in their 10-K, which has shown this trend.

Q: Regarding the 100,000 active subscribers for Freelancer Plus, how big can this get over time?
A: Hayden Brown, CEO of Upwork, expressed excitement about the progress and potential for growth in Freelancer Plus and other monetization avenues. He highlighted the opportunity to enhance offerings and the potential for significant revenue growth from ads and monetization, similar to models seen in companies like Airbnb and Instacart.

Q: On the increased full-year revenue guidance, is that largely due to momentum with freelancer costs and ads products?
A: Erica Gessert confirmed that strong growth in ads and monetization products contributed to the increased revenue outlook. She also mentioned strength in the enterprise business and positive leading indicators in new client growth across both marketplace and enterprise segments.

Q: Could you discuss the components that have held back GSV growth and the outlook for GSV growth going forward?
A: Erica Gessert explained that a 2% headwind from pricing changes impacted GSV growth, which is expected to continue throughout the year. However, strong leading indicators like active client growth and new product innovations are expected to stimulate GSV growth moving forward.

Q: Regarding the 35% adjusted EBITDA target within five years, what scale is needed, and what efficiencies or leverage are anticipated to achieve this goal?
A: Erica Gessert stated that significant operating leverage can be achieved without substantial growth in scale, based on cost optimization opportunities across the company. Investments in areas like engineering productivity and data optimization are expected to yield benefits and contribute to achieving the EBITDA margin target.

Q: Can you provide more details on the enterprise VMS partnerships and the growth in AI categories?
A: Hayden Brown discussed how VMS partnerships open up new opportunities by making Upwork an approved vendor for enterprise customers' existing VMS systems, enhancing the enterprise business unit's growth. Regarding AI, he noted significant demand for AI services, with freelancers on Upwork being more adept at using AI tools compared to non-freelancers, which is driving premium wages and growth in this category.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.