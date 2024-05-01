FAT Brands Inc (FAT) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Growth Amidst Financial Challenges

Despite a notable revenue increase and aggressive expansion plans, FAT Brands faces profitability hurdles and heightened net losses.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased 43.8% to $152 million from $105.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • System-wide Sales: Grew to $581.8 million, up 4.8% from the previous year.
  • EBITDA: Rose to $9.4 million from $7.7 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $18.2 million, down from $19.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $38.3 million or $2.37 per diluted share, from $32.1 million or $2.5 per diluted share year-over-year.
  • New Store Openings: 16 new units opened in Q1; plans to open 44 more in the current quarter.
  • Store Count Projection: 125 to 150 new units expected to open in 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • FAT Brands Inc reported a significant increase in total revenue, up 43.8% to $152 million in Q1 2024, driven by strategic acquisitions and new restaurant openings.
  • The company saw a system-wide sales growth of 4.8% in Q1, reaching $581.8 million, indicating strong performance across its brands.
  • FAT Brands Inc continues to expand aggressively, with plans to open between 125 and 150 new units in 2024, potentially increasing by 20% from 2023.
  • The acquisition of Smokey Bones is expected to contribute approximately $10 million to annual adjusted EBITDA, enhancing the company's financial strength.
  • FAT Brands Inc is actively pursuing growth through acquisitions and strategic expansions, such as the planned conversion of Smokey Bones locations into Twin Peaks, which is expected to significantly increase the footprint and sales.

Negative Points

  • Despite revenue growth, FAT Brands Inc reported a net loss of $38.3 million in Q1 2024, which is higher than the $32.1 million loss in the previous year.
  • The company's adjusted EBITDA decreased to $18.2 million in Q1 2024 from $19.2 million in the same quarter last year, indicating some challenges in profitability.
  • FAT Brands Inc is experiencing increased costs and expenses, which rose 45.6% in Q1, primarily due to the acquisition of Smokey Bones.
  • The company's debt levels remain a concern, with significant interest expenses impacting financial stability.
  • Operational challenges such as weather impacts and delays in new store openings could affect the company's ability to meet its growth targets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you update us on the current utilization at your cookie factory and its potential growth over the course of the year?
A: Andrew Wiederhorn, Chairman of the Board, FAT Brands Inc: The utilization is currently at approximately 45%. We have the capacity to double this by making a small investment in equipment. We're also exploring third-party manufacturing relationships which could significantly utilize the remaining capacity by the end of the year.

Q: With the rapid growth of Twin Peaks, can you discuss the pace of new builds and conversions from Smokey Bones locations?
A: Andrew Wiederhorn, Chairman of the Board, FAT Brands Inc: For 2024, we aim to open 15 to 18 new Twin Peaks locations. The conversions from Smokey Bones will mostly occur in 2025 and 2026, potentially increasing to 20 to 25 units per year.

Q: How long does it take to convert a Smokey Bones location to a Twin Peaks restaurant?
A: Andrew Wiederhorn, Chairman of the Board, FAT Brands Inc: The first conversion is taking about 120 to 150 days. We anticipate future conversions will take around 120 days, which is significantly quicker than building new locations.

Q: Can you provide insight into the same-store sales trends and their impact by segment?
A: Andrew Wiederhorn, Chairman of the Board, FAT Brands Inc: Different segments are experiencing varying trends. For example, our snack brands are performing well, while our casual dining segments like Ponderosa and Bonanza are seeing a 5-6% increase, attributed to their value offerings.

Q: What are the plans for the IPO of Twin Peaks and the integration of Smokey Bones?
A: Andrew Wiederhorn, Chairman of the Board, FAT Brands Inc: We are preparing for a confidential IPO filing soon, which will include integrating Smokey Bones with Twin Peaks to facilitate conversions. We're finalizing the audited financials for Smokey Bones to proceed with the IPO.

Q: Regarding the conversions of Smokey Bones locations, will these be franchised or remain company-owned?
A: Andrew Wiederhorn, Chairman of the Board, FAT Brands Inc: About two-thirds to three-quarters of the converted locations will be franchised, depending on the geographic market and existing franchise territories. The rest will remain company-owned.

Q: What caused the lower number of new store openings in Q1, and what are the expectations for Q2?
A: Andrew Wiederhorn, Chairman of the Board, FAT Brands Inc: The slow pace in Q1 was largely due to severe weather impacting schedules. We anticipate opening around 44 new units in Q2 as conditions improve and delayed openings from Q1 are realized.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.