May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you and welcome, everyone, to Clearwater Analytics first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer.