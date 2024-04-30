Apr 30, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Zynex first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Quinn Callanan from MZ North America. Please go ahead.
Quinn Callanan - MZ North America - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, Zynex released financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.
Joining me on today's call are Thomas Sandgaard, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer; Anna Lucsok, Chief Operating Officer; and Donald Gregg, President of Zynex Monitoring Solutions.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. We encourage you to review the company's past and future filings with the SEC including, without
Q1 2024 Zynex Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...