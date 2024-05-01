Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Stagwell Inc reported a revenue of $670 million in Q1 2024, marking an 8% increase year-over-year.

Net new business figures reached a record $284 million over the last 12 months, demonstrating strong business acquisition performance.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 25% year-over-year to $90 million, with a margin improvement of 320 basis points.

International expansion is robust, with significant growth in Europe and new acquisitions in Brazil enhancing Latin American presence.

Investment in digital transformation and AI capabilities is positioning the company to capitalize on emerging tech trends.

Negative Points

Consumer advisor strategy revenue declined by 7% year-over-year, mainly due to slower spending in the entertainment sector.

Despite overall growth, there was softness in financials due to the regional banking crisis from the previous year.

The company is still in the process of recovering from various external challenges faced in 2023, such as industry-wide slowdowns and strikes.

Ongoing investments in technology and innovation, while strategic, are significantly high, with $14 million spent in Q1 alone.

The company faces the challenge of integrating AI safely and securely, which is critical for client confidence and effective deployment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the drivers of acceleration of organic revenue growth from 2% in Q1 to the projected 5% to 7%?

A: (Mark Penn - Chairman & CEO) The acceleration is expected due to strong performance in international markets and key segments like media and digital transformation. The company's pipeline is 50% higher than last year, and AI initiatives are starting to materialize, which should boost second half performance, particularly in advocacy and media.

Q: What are the green shoots in digital transformation indicating future growth?

A: (Mark Penn - Chairman & CEO) Companies that reduced activities last year are resuming, contributing to growth. Stagwell is focused on AI application development, ensuring data security for clients, which is expected to drive significant uptake in the latter half of the year.

Q: Can you provide insights into the rebound of tech customers and key trends there?

A: (Mark Penn - Chairman & CEO) Tech companies are gradually increasing their activities but remain cautious. Stagwell benefits as these companies develop AI and other applications, anticipating a significant opportunity once these sectors fully reactivate.

Q: How is Stagwell expanding internationally, and what are the expectations for growth in these markets?

A: (Mark Penn - Chairman & CEO) Stagwell is making strategic acquisitions to build a global network, particularly focusing on Asia and the Middle East. The company aims to increase its presence outside North America to 40% of net revenues, leveraging acquisitions and consolidating services to enhance market share.

Q: What is the expected impact of AI on Stagwell's operations and client services?

A: (Mark Penn - Chairman & CEO) Stagwell is heavily investing in AI, with significant internal resources dedicated to developing AI-enabled solutions. This technology is expected to revolutionize client interactions, enhance data analysis, and improve operational efficiency, positioning the company at the forefront of AI application in marketing.

Q: How does Stagwell manage the balance between growth and cost, particularly in light of recent acquisitions?

A: (Frank Lanuto - CFO) The company focuses on efficient capital allocation and cost management, reducing debt and leveraging strong cash flows expected in the latter half of the year to improve the leverage ratio. Strategic acquisitions are balanced with rigorous cost control measures to maintain financial health.

