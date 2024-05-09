Synchrony Financial's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Synchrony Financial's Dividends

Synchrony Financial (SYF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on 2024-05-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Synchrony Financial's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Synchrony Financial Do?

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

A Glimpse at Synchrony Financial's Dividend History

Synchrony Financial has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2016. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Synchrony Financial's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Synchrony Financial currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.23% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.27%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Synchrony Financial's annual dividend growth rate was 2.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 4.60% per year. Based on Synchrony Financial's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Synchrony Financial stock as of today is approximately 2.79%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. Synchrony Financial's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Synchrony Financial's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Synchrony Financial's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Synchrony Financial's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Synchrony Financial's revenue has increased by approximately 19.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 72.8% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Synchrony Financial's earnings increased by approximately 32.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 75.77% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 9.50%, which outperforms approximately 60.07% of global competitors.

Next Steps

With a robust dividend track record, favorable growth metrics, and a solid profitability profile, Synchrony Financial appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend payments moving forward. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with a financially sound company offering a stable dividend might consider Synchrony Financial as a viable option. For those interested in further dividend stock opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.