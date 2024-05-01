Q1 2024 Capital Power Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Capital Power Q1 '24 analyst conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Roy Arthur. Please go ahead.



Roy Arthur - Capital Power Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to review Capital Power's first quarter 2024 results which were released earlier. Our first quarter report and presentation for this conference call are posted on our website at capitalpower.com. Leading today's call, we have Avik Dey, President and CEO, along with Sandra Haskins, our SVP Finance and CFO. Avik will commence with a high-level update of our overall business, followed by Sandra, who will delve into the financial highlights of the quarter. After Avik's closing remarks, we will welcome questions from the analysts as part of Q&A.



Before I start, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements about future events made on the call are