Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amid Analyst Expectations

Revenue Surpasses While EPS Falls Short of Analyst Projections

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Reached $103.5 million, up 8.4% from the previous year, surpassing estimates of $98.79 million.
  • Net Income: Reported at $7.0 million, falling short of estimates of $9.45 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted EPS was $0.45, below the estimated $0.59; Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.75.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced debt by $25.0 million on the credit facility during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $33.6 million, up from $27.8 million year-over-year, with margin expansion to 32.5% from 29.1%.
  • Divestitures: Completed the sale of non-core assets, aligning with strategic focus.
  • Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow improved to $20.9 million, up from $17.0 million in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Carriage Services Inc (CSV, Financial), a prominent provider of funeral and cemetery services in the United States, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company announced a total revenue of $103.5 million, marking an 8.4% increase from the previous year, primarily driven by a significant 38.4% rise in cemetery preneed sales. This performance exceeded the analyst's revenue estimate of $98.79 million. However, CSV reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.45, falling below the estimated $0.59, alongside an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.75. The full details of the earnings can be accessed through the company's 8-K filing.

1785981789156831232.png

Company Overview

Carriage Services Inc operates primarily through two segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers comprehensive services including burial, cremation, and consultation, alongside selling related merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment, contributing significantly to revenue growth this quarter, provides a range of services from traditional burial sites to mausoleum crypts and private estates.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The first quarter saw a robust increase in cemetery preneed sales, which significantly contributed to the overall revenue growth. Despite a 1.9% decline in funeral service volumes due to a COVID-related "pull forward" effect, targeted enhancements in pricing strategies led to a 1.8% growth in funeral operating revenue compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a 20.9% increase in adjusted consolidated EBITDA and expanded its adjusted EBITDA margin by 340 basis points to 32.5%.

Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO of Carriage Services, highlighted the effectiveness of the company's strategic objectives, particularly in preneed cemetery sales, and reiterated the company's commitment to its new purpose statement focused on innovation and elevated service.

Challenges and Forward-Looking Statements

Despite the positive revenue growth, Carriage Services faced challenges including a decrease in net income from $8.8 million in Q1 2023 to $7.0 million in Q1 2024, attributed to increased general, administrative, and other expenses, alongside losses on divestitures. The company remains cautious about the ongoing "pull forward" effect impacting funeral service volumes but is optimistic about its strategic pricing and cost management initiatives to bolster future performances.

Conclusion

Carriage Services Inc's first quarter of 2024 presented a mixed financial picture, with significant revenue growth overshadowed by challenges in net income and EPS figures. As the company continues to navigate the complexities of the market and refine its strategic objectives, investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching its ability to maintain growth trajectories and manage operational challenges effectively.

For detailed financial metrics and further information, stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings report and stay tuned for updates on Carriage Services' strategic progress in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Carriage Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.