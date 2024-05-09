Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Q1 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS Surpasses Analyst Expectations

Consistent Revenue Growth Amidst Strategic Innovations and Market Expansions

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Reported Revenue: $1.889 billion, a 3.2% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $1.869 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS: $1.94, exceeding the estimated $1.87.
  • Net Earnings: Reported at $172.4 million, falling short of the estimated $189.41 million.
  • Geographic Sales Growth: U.S. sales rose by 3.7% to $1.099 billion; International sales grew 2.5% to $790 million.
  • Product Category Performance: Knee sales increased by 3.4% to $788.1 million; Hip sales slightly declined by 0.3% to $491.2 million.
  • Full-Year Financial Guidance: Reaffirmed, projecting a constant currency revenue change of 5.0% - 6.0% and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.00 - $8.15.
  • Innovations and Approvals: Received FDA 510(k) clearances for ROSA® Shoulder System and Z1 Femoral Hip Stem, expected to drive future growth.
Article's Main Image

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on May 2, 2024, revealing a performance that aligns closely with analyst projections in revenue and surpasses in adjusted earnings per share. The detailed earnings can be viewed in their recent 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Zimmer Biomet, a frontrunner in the medical devices sector, specializes in manufacturing and marketing orthopedic reconstructive implants. The company has significantly shaped the reconstructive market globally, particularly in the United States, Europe, and Japan, with a major focus on large joints and a portfolio that includes extremities, trauma, and surgical products.

Financial Performance

The company reported first-quarter net sales of $1.889 billion, marking a 3.2% increase year-over-year, and a 4.4% rise on a constant currency basis. This aligns closely with the estimated revenue of $1869.38 million projected by analysts. The adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter stood at $1.94, notably higher than the analyst estimate of $1.87.

Net earnings were reported at $172.4 million, with adjusted net earnings of $399.7 million. This performance underscores Zimmer Biomet's effective management and strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its market presence and enhancing operational efficiency.

Strategic Highlights and Innovations

During the quarter, Zimmer Biomet achieved several milestones that highlight its commitment to innovation and market expansion. Notably, the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for the ROSA® Shoulder System, marking a significant advancement in robotic-assisted surgery. Additionally, the introduction of the Z1 Femoral Hip Stem is set to enhance the company's offerings in hip replacement solutions.

The company also engaged in strategic partnerships with leading pickleball organizations in the U.S., emphasizing its focus on joint health and mobility. Such initiatives are crucial for Zimmer Biomet's long-term strategy to lead in mobility solutions and expand its influence in sports medicine.

Operational and Geographic Insights

Geographically, Zimmer Biomet saw a balanced growth with U.S. sales rising by 3.7% and international sales by 2.5% on a reported basis. The product category performance was led by sales in Knees and S.E.T. (Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma), which showed robust growth, demonstrating the company's strong market positioning and ongoing demand for its innovative solutions.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Zimmer Biomet has reiterated its full-year financial guidance for 2024, projecting a constant currency revenue change of 5.0% to 6.0% and an adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $8.00 to $8.15. This guidance reflects the company's confidence in its strategic initiatives and operational execution.

Conclusion

Zimmer Biomet's first-quarter results reflect a solid start to 2024, characterized by strategic advancements and consistent financial performance. With a clear focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion, Zimmer Biomet is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the medical devices industry and deliver value to its stakeholders.

For more detailed financial analysis and future updates on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial), stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.