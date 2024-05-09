PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Q1 2024 Earnings: Results and Dividend Announcement

Performance Overview and Comparison with Analyst Estimates

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $8,645.6 million, above the estimated $7,134.34 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $107.5 million, surpassing the estimated $83.25 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.86 per share, exceeding the estimated $0.66 per share.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns.
  • Share Repurchases: Bought back approximately 2.6 million shares for about $125 million, indicating strong confidence in the company's financial health.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended the quarter with $1,441.5 million, demonstrating robust liquidity.
  • Debt Management: Reported total debt at $1,248.6 million, maintaining a stable financial structure with a total debt to capitalization ratio of 16%.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income of $107.5 million, with net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders at $106.6 million, or $0.86 per share. This performance marks a significant decrease from the first quarter of 2023, where net income was $385.9 million, or $2.86 per share. The earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 this quarter notably exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.66.

Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc. is a prominent independent petroleum refiner and supplier in the United States, operating refineries across Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The company's operations are divided into two segments: Refining and Logistics, encompassing crude oil refining and the management of logistics assets like terminals and pipelines.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw PBF Energy achieving an income from operations of $145.1 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for about $125 million. Despite a decrease in overall income from operations compared to the previous year, PBF Energy is making strategic moves to enhance shareholder value, including significant share buybacks and dividend payments.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $8,645.6 million, a decrease from $9,295.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. This decline in revenue was accompanied by a reduction in costs, with the cost of products and other expenses totaling $7,597.9 million, down from $7,795.3 million in the previous year.

Strategic Developments and Market Position

President and CEO Matt Lucey highlighted the company's focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and ensuring the safe, reliable operations of its assets. PBF Energy has successfully completed planned maintenance and is preparing for the upcoming high-demand summer driving season. The company also continues to invest in renewable energy initiatives, as demonstrated by the activities at St. Bernard Renewables LLC, which is now benefiting from improved project economics in the California market.

At the end of the first quarter, PBF Energy reported having approximately $1.4 billion in cash and about $1.2 billion in total debt. These figures reflect the company's ongoing commitment to financial stability and strategic capital allocation.

Outlook and Future Plans

Looking ahead, PBF Energy plans to continue its focus on operational excellence and strategic investments. The company has outlined its capital expenditures for refining activities, expected to be in the range of $800 to $850 million for the full year 2024. Additionally, PBF Energy anticipates a total throughput of between 870,000 to 930,000 barrels per day in the second quarter across its various regional operations.

In conclusion, PBF Energy Inc.'s first quarter results for 2024 reflect a challenging yet strategically managed period, with significant efforts directed towards enhancing long-term shareholder value and maintaining robust operational standards. The company's performance, particularly in terms of exceeding EPS estimates, positions it well for future stability and growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PBF Energy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.