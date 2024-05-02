Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Q1 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS Growth Surpasses Analyst Expectations

Strategic Dispositions and Operational Efficiencies Drive Improved Margins and Profitability

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $346.5 million, slightly above estimates of $346.42 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $2.4 million, significantly below estimates of $18.94 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Adjusted EPS reached $0.14, surpassing the estimated $0.13.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Expanded to 34.5% from 29.7% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 7.4% to $43.4 million, reflecting stronger profitability.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reported negative cash flow from operations at $(9.1) million, influenced by seasonal working capital use.
  • Outlook: Raised Adjusted EPS growth forecast for FY’24, reflecting optimism in operational performance and cost management.
On May 2, 2024, Utz Brands Inc (UTZ, Financial), a prominent player in the U.S. snack food sector, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported net sales of $346.5 million, aligning closely with analyst expectations of $346.42 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.14, slightly above the analyst estimate of $0.13, marking a significant 27.3% increase from the previous year.

Company Overview

Utz Brands Inc manufactures a wide array of salty snacks under well-known brands such as Utz, Zapp's, and Boulder Canyon. The company's diverse product lineup includes potato chips, tortilla chips, and pretzels, among others. Utz's products are distributed across various channels nationally and internationally, making it a significant entity in the snack food industry.

Financial Performance Insights

The first quarter saw Utz achieving a net income of $2.4 million, a notable recovery from a net loss of $14.5 million in the same period last year. This improvement was primarily due to a 480 basis points expansion in gross profit margin, which stood at 34.5%. The adjusted gross profit margin also saw a healthy increase to 37.2% from 34.4% year-over-year, driven by productivity enhancements and favorable sales mix despite ongoing supply chain cost pressures.

Organic net sales grew by 1.5%, spurred by a 1.1% increase in volume/mix from the company's Power Brands and a 0.4% rise from net price realization. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 7.4% to $43.4 million, reflecting continued operational efficiency and margin improvement.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Positioning

CEO Howard Friedman highlighted the strategic dispositions of certain manufacturing facilities, which garnered $18.5 million, and a repricing of the company's $630 million Term Loan, enhancing financial flexibility. These moves are part of Utz's broader supply chain transformation strategy aimed at optimizing operations and focusing on core growth areas. The company's market share gains in the salty snacks category underscore its competitive positioning and effective execution of strategic initiatives.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Utz Brands reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance for organic net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth, while raising its adjusted EPS outlook from a range of 16% to 21% to a more optimistic 23% to 28%. This adjustment reflects a more favorable tax rate and reduced interest expenses anticipated from recent strategic financial maneuvers.

Conclusion

Utz Brands Inc's first quarter of 2024 illustrates a resilient performance characterized by strategic divestitures, operational efficiencies, and robust growth in its Power Brands. The company's ability to navigate cost pressures while expanding its profit margins positions it well for sustained growth in the competitive snack food industry. Investors and stakeholders may look forward to continued progress as Utz executes its strategic initiatives and capitalizes on market opportunities.

For detailed financial figures and future updates, stakeholders are encouraged to view the full earnings report and follow upcoming investor events on Utz's Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Utz Brands Inc for further details.

