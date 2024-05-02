Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Q1 2024 Earnings: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst Revenue Dip

First Quarter Results Show Revenue Decline but Strong Dupixent and Libtayo Sales Growth

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $3.15 billion, a decrease of 1% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $3.22 billion.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income reached $722 million, down 12% from the previous year, falling short of estimates of $1177.99 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted EPS was $6.27, a decrease of 13% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $10.10.
  • Dupixent® Sales: Global net sales of Dupixent® increased by 24% to $3.08 billion compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • Libtayo® Sales: Global net sales of Libtayo® surged by 45% to $264 million versus the same period last year.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Authorized a new $3.0 billion share repurchase program in April 2024.
  • Research and Development: R&D expenses increased by 13% to $1.248 billion, reflecting ongoing investment in clinical-stage programs.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a mixed financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a slight revenue decrease of 1% year-over-year, totaling $3.15 billion, compared to $3.162 billion in the first quarter of 2023. This decline was partly offset by a 7% revenue increase when excluding Ronapreve sales, highlighting underlying growth in other areas.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology leader, is renowned for its innovative treatments targeting eye diseases, cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and inflammation. Among its key products are Eylea, approved for various eye diseases, and Dupixent, used in treating several inflammatory diseases. The company's robust pipeline includes partnerships with Sanofi for monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and ventures into RNAi and CRISPR-based gene editing technologies.

1785995772635017216.png

Financial Performance Analysis

The earnings report indicated a decrease in GAAP net income to $722 million, down from $818 million in the prior year's quarter, representing a 12% decrease. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) also fell by 13% to $6.27. On a non-GAAP basis, net income saw a 4% decrease to $1.116 billion, with non-GAAP diluted EPS down by 5% to $9.55, falling short of the estimated $10.10 EPS. Despite these challenges, Dupixent and Libtayo exhibited strong sales growth, with Dupixent sales up by 24% and Libtayo sales increasing by 45% globally.

Regeneron's U.S. net sales for Eylea, including the newly launched Eylea HD, totaled $1.4 billion. However, the overall Eylea sales in the U.S. saw a 16% decline, primarily due to competitive market dynamics and lower net selling prices. Collaboration revenue with Sanofi increased by 14%, driven by higher profits from Dupixent sales.

Strategic Developments and Operational Highlights

The company's research and development (R&D) expenses rose by 13% to $1.248 billion, reflecting ongoing investments in its clinical-stage programs, particularly in oncology. Regeneron continues to advance its pipeline with several potential regulatory approvals on the horizon, including treatments for multiple myeloma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Regeneron also announced a new $3.0 billion share repurchase program, underscoring its commitment to delivering shareholder value. This strategic move, along with robust pipeline developments, positions the company to potentially rebound in the coming quarters.

Looking Ahead

While the first quarter posed some financial setbacks, Regeneron's continued investment in innovation and strategic initiatives, such as the expansion of its Eylea product line and advancements in its oncology pipeline, lay a foundation for future growth. The company's ability to navigate market challenges while maintaining a focus on scientific advancement and strategic collaborations will be crucial in driving long-term success.

For detailed financial figures and future outlooks, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to view the full earnings filing. Regeneron continues to demonstrate resilience and innovation in a complex market, aiming to enhance its portfolio and deliver on its mission to develop life-transforming medicines.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.