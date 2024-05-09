Diebold Nixdorf Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Operational Challenges in Q1 2024

Despite a slight dip in gross profit, strategic deals and operational improvements signal robust potential

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Net Sales: $895.4M, increased by 4.3% year-over-year from $858.1M.
  • Gross Profit: $208.6M, slightly down by 0.3% from $209.3M in the previous year.
  • Gross Margin: Decreased to 23.3% from 24.4%, a reduction of 110 basis points.
  • Operating Profit: Reported at $23.8M, a significant improvement from a loss of $2.1M in the prior year.
  • Net Income: Reported a loss of $14.0M, an improvement from a loss of $111.5M year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Usage improved to $(36.4)M from $(100.5)M, showing a 63.8% positive change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $103.3M, up 62.2% from $63.7M in the previous year.
Article's Main Image

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD, Financial), a global leader in banking and retail technology solutions, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 on May 2, 2024. The company, renowned for its comprehensive array of software and hardware services, unveiled these details through its 8-K filing. Diebold Nixdorf operates primarily through two segments: Banking, offering integrated solutions for financial institutions, and Retail, enhancing checkout processes for retailers.

1785998374319845376.png

Financial Performance Overview

The company reported a slight increase in total net sales to $895.4 million in Q1 2024 from $858.1 million in the same period last year, marking a 4.3% growth. However, gross profit slightly decreased by 0.3% year-over-year, standing at $208.6 million compared to $209.3 million, reflecting a challenging cost environment. Notably, the gross margin saw a contraction of 110 basis points to 23.3%. Despite these pressures, Diebold Nixdorf achieved a significant turnaround in operating profit, which was reported at $23.8 million compared to a loss of $2.1 million in Q1 2023.

The company's net income presented a substantial recovery, though still negative at -$14.0 million, improving from a larger loss of -$111.5 million in the previous year. This improvement is a testament to the company's robust cost management and operational efficiency strategies.

Strategic Achievements and Outlook

Diebold Nixdorf's CEO, Octavio Marquez, highlighted the quarter's success, stating,

We are off to a solid start in 2024... showing good progress on our financial and operational priorities to expand gross margin and free cash flow."
The company secured several significant contracts across its banking and retail segments, including a noteworthy $20 million deal for DN Series® multifunction ATMs and a $10 million agreement with a major U.K.-based retailer for self-checkout and kiosk technology.

For the full year 2024, Diebold Nixdorf maintains its guidance with expectations of low single-digit revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $435 million. The free cash flow conversion is anticipated to be above 25%, reflecting confidence in the company's cash-generating ability.

Challenges and Market Position

Despite the positive strides in operational performance and client acquisitions, Diebold Nixdorf faces ongoing challenges, including managing the impacts of global supply chain disruptions and currency fluctuations. These factors necessitate a continuous focus on innovation and cost efficiency to maintain competitiveness in the dynamic markets of banking and retail technology solutions.

The company's strategic focus on enhancing product offerings and customer experience, coupled with rigorous financial discipline, positions it well for navigating the complexities of the current economic landscape and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed financial statements and management's discussion on the Diebold Nixdorf Investor Relations website to gain deeper insights into the company's strategic direction and financial health.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Diebold Nixdorf Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.