Huntington Ingalls Industries Surpasses Analyst Expectations with Strong Q1 2024 Performance

Impressive Revenue and Earnings Growth Highlighted in Latest Earnings Report

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.8 billion, up 4.9% year-over-year, slightly exceeding below the estimate of $2.793 billion.
  • Net Earnings: $153 million, up 18.6% from the previous year, surpassing the estimate of $137.4 million.
  • Diluted EPS: $3.87, a 19.8% increase year-over-year, significantly exceeding the estimate of $3.53.
  • Operating Income: $154 million, a 9.2% increase from the previous year, driven by higher segment operating income.
  • New Contract Awards: Totaling $3.1 billion, contributing to a robust backlog of $48.4 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $274 million, a larger deficit compared to negative $49 million in the prior year's first quarter.
  • Financial Guidance: Reaffirmed for FY24, maintaining a positive outlook for the year.
Article's Main Image

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 2, 2024, revealing a robust performance for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported record first-quarter revenues of $2.8 billion, a 4.9% increase from the previous year, and a significant rise in net earnings to $153 million, or $3.87 per diluted share, comfortably surpassing the analyst estimates of $3.53 EPS and $137.40 million net income.

1786000699713286144.png

Company Overview

Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest independent military shipbuilder in the U.S., was spun off from Northrop Grumman in 2011. It operates three segments: two shipyards—Ingalls Shipbuilding and Newport News Shipbuilding—and the Mission Technologies segment. Ingalls produces non-nuclear ships, including amphibious landing ships and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, while Newport News is the sole builder of Gerald Ford-class aircraft carriers and a major subcontractor for nuclear submarines. The Mission Technologies segment focuses on uncrewed sea vessels and various IT and government services.

Operational Highlights and Financial Performance

HII's revenue increase was primarily driven by its Mission Technologies segment, which saw a 20.2% increase in revenues to $750 million. This segment's operating income also saw a substantial rise, improving by 64.7% to $28 million. Ingalls Shipbuilding also reported a revenue increase of 13.5% to $655 million, attributed to higher volumes in surface combatants and amphibious assault ships.

However, Newport News Shipbuilding experienced a slight downturn, with revenues decreasing by 4.8% to $1.4 billion, mainly due to lower volumes in aircraft carriers and Virginia-class submarines. Despite this, the segment's operating margin improved slightly.

Challenges and Forward-Looking Statements

The company noted the use of $202 million in net cash for operating activities, a significant increase from the previous year, and reported a negative free cash flow of $274 million. Despite these challenges, HII reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2024, projecting steady growth and performance.

Strategic Developments and Market Position

New contract awards for the quarter totaled $3.1 billion, bringing HII's total backlog to an impressive $48.4 billion. These developments underscore the company's solid market position and operational capabilities. Notable milestones included significant progress on various shipbuilding projects and new contracts in the Mission Technologies segment, which align with the company's strategic focus on expanding its capabilities in cyber, electronic warfare, and space.

Conclusion

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc's first-quarter performance in 2024 highlights its strategic execution and robust demand for its diverse product portfolio. With a strong backlog and continued investment in technological innovation, HII is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the defense sector and deliver long-term value to its stakeholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.