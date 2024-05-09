Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings, Exceeds Revenue Expectations

Strong Start to 2024 with Significant Revenue Growth and Strategic Preparations for Summer

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported $16.9 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $3.3 million in the same quarter last year, exceeding the estimate of $3.27 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.03 per share in the prior year, exceeding the estimate of $0.00.
  • Revenue: Posted $951.7 million, slightly below the estimate of $974.97 million.
  • Operating Income: Increased to $66.8 million from $50.7 million in the previous year, indicating stronger operational efficiency.
  • Interest Expense: Rose to $86.6 million from $75.4 million, reflecting higher interest charges despite increased allowances for borrowed funds used during construction.
  • Depreciation and Amortization: Expenses escalated to $210.3 million from $191.9 million, primarily due to increased plant in service and intangible assets.
  • 2024 Full-Year Guidance: Reaffirmed, with earnings projected to range between $4.60 and $4.80 per diluted share on a weather-normalized basis.
Article's Main Image

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 2, 2024, unveiling a robust start to the year with first-quarter earnings significantly surpassing the prior year's figures. The company reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $16.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, a stark improvement from a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share, in Q1 2023. This performance notably exceeded analyst expectations for an EPS of $0.00 and aligns closely with revenue forecasts.

1786005787945103360.png

Pinnacle West, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a holding company whose principal subsidiary is Arizona Public Service (APS). APS operates as a vertically integrated electric utility, serving approximately 1.4 million customers across a vast 35,000-square-mile territory in central Arizona, including Phoenix. The utility is known for its significant clean energy portfolio, with about half of its electricity derived from clean sources, including a 29% ownership in the Palo Verde nuclear plant, the largest in the U.S.

The improved financial results for Q1 2024 were primarily driven by new retail base rates effective from March 8, 2024, increased customer growth and usage, and higher revenue from APS's Lost Fixed Cost Recovery (LFCR) adjustor mechanism. These gains were slightly offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses due to increased plant service and intangible assets, as well as elevated operations and maintenance expenses.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Jeff Guldner, Chairman, President, and CEO of Pinnacle West, highlighted the quarter as a strong start to the year, supported by a 1.8% year-over-year customer growth and a 5.9% increase in weather-normalized sales. Guldner emphasized the attractiveness of Arizona as a living and business destination, which is evident from the population growth in Maricopa and Pinal counties.

With the onset of the hot Arizona summer, APS is intensively preparing to ensure reliable and safe power delivery. This includes completing maintenance at the Palo Verde Generating Station and implementing wildfire mitigation strategies. The company also continues to enhance customer experience through improved outage communication tools.

For the full year of 2024, Pinnacle West reaffirms its earnings guidance, projecting EPS in the range of $4.60 to $4.80 on a weather-normalized basis. This guidance reflects the company's strategic initiatives and operational preparedness to handle peak summer demands effectively.

Financial Performance Analysis

Reviewing the detailed financials, Pinnacle West's operating revenues for the quarter stood at $951.7 million, up from $944.9 million in the prior year, aligning closely with analyst estimates of $974.97 million. The slight variance can be attributed to the factors impacting both operational and non-operational income streams.

The company's strategic management of operational costs and innovative customer-centric initiatives appear to set a solid foundation for sustained growth. As Pinnacle West continues to invest in infrastructure and technology to enhance service reliability and efficiency, these efforts are expected to support long-term shareholder value amidst the evolving energy landscape.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed earnings presentation and operational statistics available on the Pinnacle West website to gain deeper insights into the company's strategic direction and financial health.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pinnacle West Capital Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.