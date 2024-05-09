Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: A Detailed Look at the Financials

Comparison with Analyst Expectations and Strategic Shifts Highlight the Quarter

Summary
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $33 million, significantly above the estimated net loss of $24 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded a loss per diluted share of $1.52, falling short of the estimated EPS of -$0.85.
  • Revenue: Achieved revenue of $316 million, below the estimated revenue of $348.34 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Posted $31 million in Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting operational challenges and restructuring impacts.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $4 million from operating activities, indicating a significant decrease from the previous year's $39 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reported a negative free cash flow of $8 million, highlighting financial pressures from lower operational cash flow and ongoing capital expenditures.
  • Debt Position: Ended the quarter with net debt of $439 million, showing an increase from the previous year's $421 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, Superior Industries International Inc (SUP, Financial), a prominent player in the aluminum wheel manufacturing sector, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company announced these results through its 8-K filing. The results reveal a challenging quarter with net sales of $316 million, which is significantly lower than the analyst's expectations of $348.34 million. The reported net loss of $33 million also deepened beyond the anticipated $24 million.

1786006805630054400.png

Company Overview

Superior Industries International Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for major OEMs across North America and Europe. The company collaborates with automotive giants like BMW, Ford, GM, and Toyota, among others. It also caters to the European aftermarket under well-known brands such as ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The first quarter of 2024 saw a decrease in net sales to $316 million from $381 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily attributed to reduced aluminum pass-through, lower recovery of cost inflation from customers, and decreased unit shipments. The net loss widened to $33 million from $4 million, exacerbated by restructuring costs linked to the strategic transformation of its European operations. The company's shift from its high-cost German manufacturing facility to a more cost-effective location in Poland is a part of this strategic realignment aimed at enhancing profitability and competitive positioning.

Financial Position and Outlook

As of March 31, 2024, Superior reported funded debt of $630 million and net debt of $439 million. Looking ahead, the company forecasts full-year 2024 net sales to range between $1.38 billion and $1.48 billion, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $155 million and $175 million. These projections reflect the anticipated benefits from the ongoing strategic transformations and operational optimizations.

Analysis of Key Financial Metrics

The company's gross profit for Q1 2024 stood at $21 million, down from $35 million in the previous year, primarily due to the restructuring costs. SG&A expenses increased slightly to $21 million from $19 million, reflecting the financial strain of the European business transformation. The adjusted EBITDA of $31 million represents a decrease from $46 million in the prior year, indicating the impact of lower sales and operational challenges.

The detailed financial statements highlight the complexities and challenges faced by Superior as it navigates through significant transformations in its operational structure. The strategic decisions, particularly around restructuring and cost management, are critical as the company aims to return to profitability and sustainable growth.

Conclusion

Superior Industries International Inc's first quarter of 2024 reflects a period of significant challenge and transformation. The financial outcomes, notably the deviation from analyst expectations in terms of both revenue and net income, underscore the impacts of strategic shifts and market conditions. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely as the company progresses with its strategic initiatives aimed at improving its financial health and market position in the competitive automotive supply industry.

For detailed insights and further information, you can access the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call webcast through the links provided in the company's official announcement.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Superior Industries International Inc for further details.

