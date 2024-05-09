Morning Brew: Tesla Announces Expansion Plans, Tech Stocks Rally

Stock market futures are showing positive movements this morning. The S&P 500 futures are up by 31 points (0.6%), Nasdaq 100 futures have risen by 132 points (0.8%), and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have increased by 160 points (0.4%). This upward trend follows comments from Fed Chair Powell, suggesting that a rate hike is not likely soon.

Recent earnings reports have had mixed impacts on stocks. Qualcomm (QCOM, Financial) is seeing gains, while Etsy (ETSY, Financial) and DoorDash (DASH, Financial) are experiencing pre-market declines. Later today, all eyes will be on Apple (AAPL, Financial) as it announces its earnings after the market closes. Additionally, tomorrow will bring the April Employment report, adding more context to the economic landscape.

Today's economic agenda is packed with several reports including weekly jobless claims, preliminary Q1 Productivity and Unit Labor Costs, the March Trade Balance, Factory Orders for March, and the EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

In terms of individual stock movements:

  • Qualcomm (QCOM, Financial) has exceeded earnings expectations and maintains a stable outlook for global handset growth.
  • DoorDash (DASH, Financial) reported mixed results but met its EBITDA guidance.
  • Etsy (ETSY, Financial) met earnings expectations but saw a significant drop in its stock price.
  • Cognizant Technology (CTSH, Financial) slightly beat earnings forecasts and confirmed its future revenue guidance.
  • Peloton (PTON, Financial) reported earnings below expectations and announced cost-cutting measures along with a change in CEO.
  • Carvana (CVNA, Financial) exceeded earnings and revenue forecasts significantly.
  • Novo Nordisk (NVO, Financial), Corteva (CTVA, Financial), C.H. Robinson (CHRW, Financial), MGM Resorts (MGM, Financial), eBay (EBAY, Financial), Avis Budget (CAR, Financial), and Qorvo (QRVO, Financial) also reported noteworthy earnings results, influencing their stock prices differently.

Overnight, international markets showed varied results. Asian markets were mixed with Japan's Nikkei slightly down and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by 2.5%. European markets are modestly higher. Economic data from these regions showed diverse trends in manufacturing and consumer prices. Notably, the Bank of Japan intervened in currency markets, and there were discussions about potential tariff increases on Chinese imports to the U.S.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) has unveiled its strategy to expand production capabilities with a new factory in Asia, aiming to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles in the region. The announcement spurred a significant uptick in Tesla's stock, reflecting investor optimism about the company's growth prospects and its potential to capitalize on expanding Asian markets.

Following a successful quarter, Apple (AAPL, Financial) is set to launch an innovative line of products which includes an updated version of its popular iPhone and a new series of iPads. The tech giant's continuous innovation and strong market presence have kept its stock on a steady climb, as consumers and investors alike anticipate the release of new technology.

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) reported a surge in its cloud computing division, AWS, which outperformed market expectations. This growth has contributed to a robust increase in Amazon’s overall revenue, showcasing the company's ability to diversify its income streams beyond its traditional e-commerce platform.

Biotech firm Moderna (MRNA, Financial) released promising results from its latest round of vaccine trials, which are now in the final stages. The positive outcome has boosted the company's stock, as investors are hopeful about the vaccine's impact on Moderna’s financial performance and its role in global health advancements.

Financial services corporation Visa (V, Financial) has announced a new partnership with several fintech companies aimed at enhancing digital payment solutions across Europe. The collaboration is expected to increase transaction volumes and improve customer experience, which in turn has positively impacted Visa's stock valuation.

Walmart (WMT, Financial) is expanding its e-commerce capabilities with a new fulfillment center in Texas, which will enhance its distribution efficiency and speed up delivery times. This strategic move is part of Walmart's broader plan to compete more aggressively with online retail giants and provide better service to its growing online customer base.

Netflix (NFLX, Financial) has seen a significant rise in subscriber numbers following the release of several highly anticipated series. The streaming service continues to invest heavily in original content, which has proven to be a successful strategy for maintaining and growing its subscriber base globally.

Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) has introduced a groundbreaking new graphics processing unit (GPU) that is expected to revolutionize the gaming industry. The new product release has led to a sharp increase in Nvidia’s stock, as the gaming community and industry stakeholders anticipate enhanced performance and capabilities.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Survey

Take Survey
