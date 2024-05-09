IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue Estimates

Aligns with EPS Projections Amidst Robust Backlog and Strong Segment Performance

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $3,737 million, up 2.3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $3,699.04 million.
  • Net Income: GAAP Net Income reached $288 million, below the estimated $456.37 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: GAAP Diluted EPS was $1.56, falling short of the estimated $2.48; Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.54, slightly above the estimated $2.52.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $377 million in the quarter, indicating robust cash generation capabilities.
  • Backlog: R&D contracted backlog stood at $30.1 billion, growing 7.9% year-over-year, with $7.7 billion expected to convert to revenue over the next twelve months.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, now expecting $15,325 million to $15,575 million.
  • Debt Position: Ended the quarter with a net debt of $12,092 million and a Net Leverage Ratio of 3.38x trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA.
Article's Main Image

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV, Financial), a pivotal player in the life sciences industry, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its recent 8-K filing on May 2, 2024. The company reported a revenue of $3,737 million, demonstrating a 2.3% increase on a reported basis from the previous year, thereby surpassing the analyst's expectation of $3,699.04 million. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) stood at $2.54, closely aligning with the estimated $2.48.

1786020813540061184.png

IQVIA, formed from the merger of Quintiles and IMS Health, operates chiefly through its Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) and Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) segments, along with a smaller Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) unit. This quarter, the R&DS segment saw a notable revenue increase of 3.4% on a reported basis, reaching $2,095 million, driven by strong demand and a robust contracted backlog that grew by 7.9% year-over-year to $30.1 billion. The TAS segment modestly grew by 0.6% to $1,453 million, with expectations of gradual improvements.

The company's financial health is further evidenced by its backlog conversion rate, with about $7.7 billion expected to turn into revenue over the next twelve months. The first-quarter book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.23x, indicating a healthy pipeline despite the cancellation of a significant central nervous system program.

Operational and Financial Highlights

IQVIA's GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $288 million, with a GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.56. The Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.3% year-over-year to $862 million. The company maintained a strong liquidity position, ending the quarter with $1,444 million in cash and cash equivalents. The total debt stood at $13,536 million, leading to a net debt of $12,092 million and a Net Leverage Ratio of 3.38x trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA.

From an operational cash flow perspective, IQVIA reported $522 million in Operating Cash Flow and $377 million in Free Cash Flow, underscoring its capability to generate robust cash flows amidst challenging market conditions.

Forward Guidance and Strategic Outlook

Looking ahead, IQVIA reaffirms its full-year 2024 revenue guidance, adjusting for the impact of a stronger US dollar, now projecting reported revenue to be between $15,325 million and $15,575 million. The Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow by 3.7% to 6.5%, with Adjusted Diluted EPS forecasted to increase by 7.4% to 10.3% year-over-year.

The company's strategic initiatives and operational execution are aimed at leveraging its extensive network and advanced analytics capabilities to drive further growth and enhance shareholder value. As articulated by Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO, the robust bookings and backlog position IQVIA to meet its financial and operational targets for the coming periods.

IQVIA continues to play a critical role in advancing healthcare outcomes through its comprehensive suite of solutions across the life sciences ecosystem. With a focus on innovation and strategic expansions, IQVIA is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare analytics and specialized research services.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from IQVIA Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.