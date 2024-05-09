Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Q1 2024 Earnings: Significant Revenue Decline and Missed Analyst Expectations

Comprehensive Analysis of Financial and Operational Performance

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $43.2 million, a significant decrease from $116.3 million year-over-year and below estimates of $55.5 million.
  • Net Loss: Posted a net loss of $11.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $8.4 million in the prior year, and below the estimated EPS of -$0.03.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved $4.5 million, down from $30.7 million in the same quarter last year and $10.5 million in the previous quarter.
  • Well Completion Services Revenue: Dropped to $8.3 million from $67.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting decreased activity levels.
  • Infrastructure Services Revenue: Declined slightly to $25.0 million from $28.3 million year-over-year.
  • Natural Sand Proppant Services Revenue: Decreased to $4.3 million from $12.5 million in the same quarter last year, with a significant drop in sand sales volume and price.
  • Liquidity and Capital Expenditures: Reported liquidity of $43.0 million as of March 31, 2024, with capital expenditures of $4.1 million during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

1786020897749102592.png

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing on May 2, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in revenue, totaling $43.2 million, a stark contrast to $116.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year and below the analyst's estimate of $55.50 million. The net loss deepened to $11.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $8.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, a year ago, and a net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. This performance fell short of the estimated earnings per share of -$0.03.

Company Overview

Mammoth Energy Services Inc is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company primarily focused on North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves, along with the construction and repair of the electric grid. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including well-completion, infrastructure services, natural sand proppant, drilling services, and other related energy services.

Operational Challenges and Strategic Adjustments

According to CEO Arty Straehla, the first quarter was particularly challenging due to persistent activity softness, especially in natural gas basins. This was exacerbated by lower energy prices, leading to delayed completions activity and reduced demand for services. Additionally, milder weather resulted in decreased storm-related work for the Infrastructure Services business. In response, Mammoth has revised its 2024 capital expenditure guidance downwards by $6 million to $9 million to better align with customer activity levels.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's Well Completion Services division saw a significant reduction in revenue, dropping to $8.3 million from $67.3 million in Q1 2023. Infrastructure Services contributed $25.0 million, slightly down from $28.3 million in the same period last year. The Natural Sand Proppant Services and Drilling Services divisions also reported declines in revenue and utilization.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses slightly increased to $8.8 million from $8.4 million in Q1 2023. Interest expenses and financing charges also rose, reflecting higher costs associated with the company's financing activities.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2024, Mammoth reported cash on hand of $22.0 million and an undrawn revolving credit facility, with a total liquidity of $43.0 million. This positions the company to potentially capitalize on anticipated increased demand in the latter half of the year.

Outlook and Forward Movements

Mammoth anticipates that the first quarter results will represent the lowest point of the year, with improved activity expected in subsequent quarters. The company also highlighted the receipt of $64 million related to PREPA receivables, which has bolstered its liquidity position, although significant amounts remain outstanding.

In summary, Mammoth Energy Services Inc faces a challenging operational environment with significant revenue declines and increased losses. However, strategic adjustments and an improved liquidity position may provide the company with the flexibility to navigate through these turbulent times and capitalize on future opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mammoth Energy Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.