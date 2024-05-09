Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) Q1 Earnings: Mixed Results Against Analyst Expectations

Insights into OXSQ's Performance and Future Distributions

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Investment Income: Reported at $6.54 million for Q1 2024, slightly exceeding the prior year's $6.49 million.
  • Net Asset Value per Share: Decreased to $2.42 as of March 31, 2024, from $2.55 at the end of 2023.
  • Total Investment Income: Fell to $10.68 million in Q1 2024 from $12.94 million in Q1 2023, indicating a decline in revenue from investments.
  • Net Unrealized Depreciation: Saw a net change in unrealized depreciation on investments of approximately -$211,000 during the quarter.
  • Net Decrease in Net Assets from Operations: Recorded a net decrease of $1.77 million in Q1 2024, contrasting with a net increase of $6.27 million in the same period last year.
  • Market Value Total Return: Achieved a significant total return based on market value of 14.63% for Q1 2024.
  • Distributions: Declared regular monthly distributions of $0.035 per share for the months ending July, August, and September 2024.
Article's Main Image

Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, in its recent 8-K filing. The company, a prominent player in the asset management sector focusing on corporate debt and CLO investments, reported a net investment income per share of $0.11, slightly below the analyst estimate of $0.13. Total revenue for the quarter was reported at $10.68 million, falling short of the anticipated $12.00 million.

1786025837523529728.png

Company Overview

Oxford Square Capital Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It primarily invests in corporate debt securities and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) structured finance investments. The capital is typically utilized by corporate borrowers for purposes such as organic growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and working capital across various industries including IT Consulting, Healthcare, and Telecommunication Services.

Financial Performance Analysis

The company's net asset value (NAV) per share saw a decrease from $2.55 at the end of December 2023 to $2.42 by March 31, 2024. This decline in NAV reflects a challenging quarter, with a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $1.77 million. This contrasts starkly with the net increase of $6.27 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The total net realized losses on investments significantly impacted the financials, amounting to $8.09 million.

Liabilities and Asset Management

OXSQ's total assets decreased slightly from $277.67 million at the end of December 2023 to $275.29 million by the end of March 2024. The company's liabilities stood at $130.95 million, with notes payable being a significant component, reflecting ongoing financial commitments. The management of assets and liabilities, especially in the volatile market of corporate debt securities, remains a critical area for potential investors to watch.

Future Outlook and Distributions

Looking ahead, OXSQ announced distributions of $0.035 per share for the months ending July, August, and September 2024. This consistent distribution strategy might appeal to income-focused investors, despite the challenges in asset valuation and income generation evidenced in the quarterly performance.

Market and Net Asset Value Performance

The market response has been somewhat positive, with the per-share market value increasing from $2.86 at the beginning of the period to $3.17 at the end of March 2024. This increase in market value, coupled with a total return based on market value of 14.63%, suggests a favorable investor outlook despite the operational challenges during the quarter.

Conclusion

While Oxford Square Capital Corp faces hurdles with asset depreciation and net losses, the strategic management of investment portfolios and consistent distribution payments could provide a balanced approach for risk-averse investors. The company's focus on diverse industries and structured finance investments continues to offer potential for risk-adjusted returns, making it a noteworthy consideration for investors in the asset management sector.

Contact Information

For further details or inquiries, Bruce Rubin can be contacted at 203-983-5280.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oxford Square Capital Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.