APA Corp (APA) First-Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses EPS Estimates Amidst Operational Challenges

Comprehensive Analysis of APA Corp's Q1 Financial and Operational Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $132 million for the quarter, falling short of the estimated $291.49 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.44 per diluted share, below the estimated $0.90.
  • Revenue: Totaled $1.95 billion, exceeding the estimated $1.87 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDAX: Reached $1.24 billion for the quarter.
  • Production: Reported first-quarter production at 389,000 BOE per day.
  • Capital Investment: Plans to invest $2.7 billion in upstream oil and gas capital for 2024.
  • Operational Update: Noted significant progress in integrating the Callon Petroleum Company acquisition, increasing expected annual cost synergies to $225 million.
Article's Main Image

APA Corp (APA, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results for 2024 on May 1, revealing a net income of $132 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, significantly below the analyst's estimated earnings per share of $0.90. The company's performance details were outlined in its 8-K filing. Despite operational successes in the U.S. and Egypt, the results fell short of expectations, primarily due to lower than anticipated earnings per share and net income compared to the estimated $291.49 million.

1786030880142290944.png

About APA Corp

Based in Houston, APA Corp is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with key operations across the United States, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. As of the end of 2023, the company reported proved reserves of 807 million barrels of oil equivalent and a net production rate of 405 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with a significant portion derived from oil and natural gas liquids.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

APA's first-quarter production totaled 389,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, with adjusted production figures standing at 320,000 BOE per day after accounting for noncontrolling interests and tax barrels in Egypt. The company's upstream capital investments and lease operating expenses were reported to be better than expected, primarily due to favorable timing in planned facility and leasehold expenditures.

Significant developments included the confirmation of a high-quality oil discovery in Alaska at King Street #1, although challenges were faced with other wells in the region. APA also completed the acquisition of Callon Petroleum Company, enhancing its operational scale and oil leverage. The CEO, John J. Christmann IV, noted increased annual cost synergies expected from the acquisition, now projected at $225 million, a 50% rise from initial estimates.

Financial Performance Analysis

APA's financial achievements this quarter were underscored by a robust adjusted EBITDAX of $1.24 billion and net cash provided by operating activities amounting to $368 million. However, the reported revenue of $1.95 billion, although substantial, was lower compared to the previous year's $2.03 billion, reflecting the volatile nature of commodity prices and operational challenges.

The company's balance sheet remains solid with strategic management of lease operating expenses and capital investments aimed at bolstering efficiency and productivity. Despite the lower earnings per share, APA continues to maintain a dividend of $0.25 per common share, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns.

Strategic Outlook and Investor Implications

Looking ahead, APA plans to invest $2.7 billion in upstream oil and gas capital for 2024, focusing on optimizing its newly expanded rig fleet in the U.S. The strategic integration of the Callon assets and ongoing exploration activities, particularly in Alaska, are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the company’s operational dynamics and financial health in the upcoming quarters.

For investors, APA's current financial health and strategic initiatives indicate a potential for growth, especially with the increased operational scale post-Callon acquisition. However, the missed EPS estimates highlight the importance of monitoring the company's ability to meet its operational targets and manage integration challenges effectively.

Conclusion

APA Corp's first-quarter results for 2024 reflect a mixed financial performance with significant operational achievements and some challenges. As the company progresses with its strategic initiatives, particularly in integrating and optimizing the Callon assets, it remains a noteworthy entity for investors interested in the energy sector, particularly those focused on oil and gas exploration and production.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from APA Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.