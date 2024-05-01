On May 1, 2024, Kieran O'Sullivan, President & CEO of CTS Corp (CTS, Financial), executed a sale of 43,855 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 65,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

CTS Corp, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois, is a global manufacturer of sensors, actuators, and electronic components. The company provides products to OEMs and Tier One suppliers in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, and transportation sectors.

On the date of the sale, shares of CTS Corp were priced at $47.07, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $1.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 24.95, above both the industry median of 23.69 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CTS Corp is estimated at $41.31 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The insider transaction history for CTS Corp indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys.

This recent sale by the insider may interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

