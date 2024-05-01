On May 1, 2024, Ashish Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer of CTS Corp (CTS, Financial), sold 7,699 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

CTS Corp, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois, is a global manufacturer of sensors, actuators, and electronic components. The company provides solutions to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets.

On the date of the sale, shares of CTS Corp were priced at $47.02, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $1.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 24.95, above both the industry median of 23.69 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, based on a GF Value of $41.31. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

Reviewing insider trends, there have been no insider buys and 9 insider sells at CTS Corp over the past year, indicating a possible trend among insiders.

This recent transaction by the insider might provide investors with insights into the company's current valuation and insider confidence levels.

