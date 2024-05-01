Q1 2024 National Bank of Greece SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / NTS GMT

Pavlos Mylonas - National Bank of Greece SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Board Member & Chair of the Senior Executive Committee



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 financial results call. I'm joined by Christos Christodoulou, Group CFO, Greg Papagrigoris, Group Head of IR. After my introductory remarks, Christos will go into more detail on our financial performance and then we will turn to Q&A.



Let me begin with an overview of Greece's economic environment, which provides a consistently positive backdrop to our strong and sustainable financial performance. Then I will turn to the key highlights of our financial results. So let's begin.



Economic