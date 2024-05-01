May 01, 2024 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am [Mena] call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the National Bank of Greece conference call to present and discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pavlos Mylonas, CEO of National Bank of Greece. Mr. Mylonas, you may now proceed.
Pavlos Mylonas - National Bank of Greece SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Board Member & Chair of the Senior Executive Committee
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 financial results call. I'm joined by Christos Christodoulou, Group CFO, Greg Papagrigoris, Group Head of IR. After my introductory remarks, Christos will go into more detail on our financial performance and then we will turn to Q&A.
Let me begin with an overview of Greece's economic environment, which provides a consistently positive backdrop to our strong and sustainable financial performance. Then I will turn to the key highlights of our financial results. So let's begin.
Economic
Q1 2024 National Bank of Greece SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 01, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...