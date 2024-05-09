DoorDash Faces Q1 Earnings Challenges Despite Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DoorDash (DASH, Financial) experienced a decline of 12% following its first-quarter earnings report, which revealed a larger-than-expected GAAP loss. Despite this, the company saw a 23.5% increase in revenue, reaching $2.51 billion, and a 21% year-over-year increase in total orders, hitting 620 million. The Q1 Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) also rose by 21% year-over-year to $19.2 billion, surpassing the prior guidance of $18.5-$18.9 billion.

Key financial highlights include:

  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 82% year-over-year to $371 million, which is near the upper end of the $320-$380 million guidance range.
  • Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Marketplace GOV increased to 1.9% from 1.3% in the previous year.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $325 million and $425 million.
  • Continued investment in new categories and international markets is expected, though this could impact consumer spending.

Operational achievements and future outlook:

  • Order frequency and DashPass subscriptions are at record highs.
  • Grocery sector orders have doubled year-over-year for three consecutive quarters.
  • International business is showing significant growth.
  • The advertising business, particularly in grocery and retail, is expanding rapidly.
  • Despite general economic concerns, DoorDash reports strong demand in its digital and delivery segments.

Investor concerns seem to focus on the potential for reduced margins due to increased investments and hiring, particularly in engineering. Additionally, there is nervousness around a trend of slowing year-over-year order growth, which has been evident over recent quarters.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.