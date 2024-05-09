Over the past week, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW, Financial) has experienced a notable 20.27% increase in its stock price, culminating in a 14.93% gain over the last three months. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of $9.78 billion. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is fairly valued at a price of $84.51, closely aligned with its GF Value of $82.69. This valuation marks a shift from three months ago when it was considered modestly undervalued.

Company Overview

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, a leader in the transportation industry, operates as a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider. The company primarily focuses on domestic freight brokerage, which constitutes about 61% of its net revenue, alongside significant operations in air and ocean forwarding. With a diverse service offering that includes European truck brokerage and transportation management services, C.H. Robinson has established a robust market presence.

Assessing Profitability

C.H. Robinson demonstrates strong financial health with a Profitability Rank of 8/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 2.92%, which is higher than 27.42% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.40% and Return on Assets (ROA) of 5.91% are higher than 84.28% and 68.1% of industry counterparts, respectively. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also impressive at 11.67%, surpassing 81.88% of competitors. This consistent profitability over the past decade underscores the company's efficient operational management.

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, reflecting moderate growth prospects. Over the past three years, revenue growth per share has been 7.30%, and over five years, it increased by 9.40%. However, the estimated future revenue growth rate is projected at a more modest 2.90%. In terms of earnings, the 3-year EPS growth rate has declined by 3.90%, though it shows a slight improvement over five years at 1.30%. The future EPS growth estimate indicates a decrease of 1.33% over the next three to five years. These figures suggest a cautious outlook on earnings growth despite a solid revenue base.

Investor Confidence

Major stakeholders in C.H. Robinson include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), holding 9,482,897 shares (8.13% share), Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 576,746 shares (0.49% share), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 428,408 shares (0.37% share). These significant investments reflect a strong investor confidence in the company's market strategy and financial health.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, C.H. Robinson stands out with a higher market cap of $9.78 billion against Landstar System Inc (LSTR, Financial) at $6.28 billion, GXO Logistics Inc (GXO, Financial) at $5.99 billion, and Hub Group Inc (HUBG, Financial) at $2.66 billion. This indicates a strong position within the transportation industry, likely attributed to its diversified service offerings and robust profitability metrics.

Conclusion

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has demonstrated a commendable performance in the stock market with recent significant gains. The company's strategic positioning within the competitive transportation sector, coupled with its operational efficiency and strong profitability, continue to drive its market performance. Despite some challenges in earnings growth, the overall financial health and investor confidence suggest a stable outlook for C.H. Robinson in the foreseeable future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.