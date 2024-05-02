Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amidst Strategic Acquisitions

Revenue Stagnates as Net Income Halves, Despite Strategic Moves to Bolster Future Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $214.3 million for Q1 2024, slightly above the estimate of $208.52 million.
  • Net Income: Totaled $16.1 million, significantly below the estimated $35.70 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.45, well below the estimated $0.99.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $56.0 million, a decrease of 20% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.
  • Net Income Margin: Dropped to 7.5% from 15.3% in the previous year, reflecting higher costs and expenses.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Declined sharply to $11.2 million from $50.8 million in Q1 2023, due to increased cash used in operations and investments.
  • Subscriber Base: Decreased to 499,000 from 559,000 year-over-year, highlighting challenges in customer retention and acquisition.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, Shutterstock Inc (SSTK, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial performance through its 8-K filing, revealing a challenging quarter with stagnant revenue growth and a significant drop in net income. The company, a leading global provider of digital content including images, footage, and music, reported a revenue of $214.3 million, aligning with the previous year's figures but falling short of the analyst's expectation of $208.52 million.

1786060961459892224.png

Despite the revenue consistency, net income for Q1 2024 experienced a sharp decline to $16.1 million from $32.8 million in Q1 2023, significantly below the estimated $35.70 million. This decline was largely attributed to increased operating expenses, including costs associated with the acquisition of Envato Pty Ltd., and higher marketing expenses. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.45, a stark contrast to the estimated $0.99, reflecting the unforeseen costs impacting profitability.

Strategic Acquisitions and Market Expansion

Shutterstock's CEO, Paul Hennessy, highlighted the acquisition of Envato as a strategic expansion to enhance Shutterstock's product offerings and accelerate its long-term goals. The acquisition, valued at approximately $245 million, is expected to close in Q3 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. This move is anticipated to strengthen Shutterstock's position in the digital content market by broadening its reach and enhancing its content library.

Financial Health and Operational Metrics

The company's balance sheet shows a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, down to $71.8 million from $100.5 million at the end of 2023. This reduction is primarily due to cash used in financing activities, including dividends and tax obligations related to employee stock compensation, and investing activities related to acquisitions and capital expenditures.

Key operational metrics also depicted mixed signals with a decrease in total subscribers from 559,000 in Q1 2023 to 499,000 in Q1 2024, and a decline in subscriber revenue. However, average revenue per customer showed an increase, suggesting higher revenue generation from existing customers.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Looking ahead, Shutterstock has revised its full-year 2024 guidance upwards, although specific figures were not disclosed in the earnings release. This optimistic outlook is likely based on expected synergies from recent acquisitions and an anticipated recovery in customer acquisition trends.

Conclusion

While Shutterstock faces short-term challenges, particularly with its profitability metrics, the strategic acquisitions and stable revenue point to a potentially stronger performance in the future. Investors and stakeholders will likely keep a close watch on how effectively the company integrates its new assets and capitalizes on emerging market opportunities.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to Shutterstock's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Shutterstock Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.