LXP Industrial Trust Reports Mixed First Quarter 2024 Results, Aligns with EPS Projections

Despite Challenges, LXP Sees Growth in Industrial Portfolio and Development Ventures

Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, which met the estimated earnings per share of -$0.01.
  • Revenue: Total gross revenues reached $86.3 million for the quarter, exceeding the estimated revenue of $81.72 million.
  • Adjusted Company FFO: Generated $48.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, slightly below the previous year's $50.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.
  • Industrial Same-Store NOI: Increased by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2022, indicating strong operational performance.
  • Lease Extensions: Completed significant lease extensions of 1.6 million square feet, boosting industrial Cash Base Rents by an estimated 26.9%.
  • New Development: Commenced development on a 625,200 square foot build-to-suit warehouse/distribution facility in Greenville/Spartanburg, SC, highlighting growth in strategic markets.
  • Dividends: Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per common share and $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock for the quarter.
LXP Industrial Trust (LXP, Financial), a real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant industrial properties, disclosed its first quarter results for 2024 on May 2, 2024. The company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(1.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted common share, aligning with analyst estimates of an EPS of -0.01. This financial performance was detailed in its recent 8-K filing. Total gross revenues for the quarter were $86.3 million, showing a slight increase from $85.1 million in the same period last year and surpassing the estimated revenue of $81.72 million.

Company Overview

LXP Industrial Trust is a key player in the U.S. real estate sector, focusing primarily on equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land. The majority of its revenue stems from rental income, making its performance in lease management and property acquisition critical to financial success.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Developments

During the quarter, LXP achieved a 6.5% increase in Industrial Same-Store NOI compared to the first quarter of 2023. The company also marked significant progress in its development and leasing activities, including a 119,295 square foot lease extension and the acquisition of a 59.1-acre land parcel for future development. These actions underscore LXP's strategic focus on enhancing its industrial portfolio and securing long-term growth through targeted investments and development projects.

Financial Performance Analysis

Despite the net loss, LXP generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations (FFO) of $48.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, slightly down from $50.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the prior year. This metric is crucial as it provides a clearer picture of the trust's operational performance by excluding certain GAAP measures that may not necessarily reflect the cash generated from its operations. The trust also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per common share, maintaining a consistent return to shareholders amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Balance Sheet and Future Outlook

As of March 31, 2024, LXP reported a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.1x, with total consolidated debt standing at $1.8 billion, of which 92.8% is at fixed interest rates. Looking ahead, LXP has provided guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders for the full year of 2024, projecting earnings per diluted share to be between $0.08 and $0.12. The trust also expects its Adjusted Company FFO to range from $0.61 to $0.65 per diluted common share.

Challenges and Forward-Looking Statements

The trust faces challenges such as market volatility and rising operational costs, which could impact its leasing activities and development projects. However, management remains optimistic about leveraging its strategic initiatives to mitigate these risks and drive sustainable growth. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to consider these factors along with the trust's strategic positioning when evaluating its potential for long-term value creation.

For more detailed information about LXP Industrial Trust's financial results and operational strategies, interested parties can access the full earnings report and supplementary data on the company's website, or join the upcoming conference call hosted by LXP.

Note: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding LXP Industrial Trust. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the trust's filings with the SEC.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LXP Industrial Trust for further details.

