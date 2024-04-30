On April 30, 2024, Therace Risch, a Director at Old Republic International Corp (ORI, Financial), purchased 6,086 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increases the total number of shares owned by the insider to 6,086, as the insider had not sold any shares in the past year.

Old Republic International Corp, a company engaged in the insurance underwriting and related services, has seen a total of 7 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year, indicating a generally positive sentiment among its insiders towards the stock.

Shares of Old Republic International Corp were priced at $29.77 on the day of the insider's purchase. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $8.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.93, slightly above the industry median of 11.78.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Old Republic International Corp is estimated at $23.16 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent acquisition by the insider may interest investors, especially considering the company's valuation and insider activity trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.