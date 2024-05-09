Etsy Faces Economic Challenges, Projects Decline in Q2 Gross Merchandise Sales

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Etsy (ETSY, Financial) is experiencing a significant downturn, reaching levels last seen in April 2020, after indicating a potential decline in Q2 gross merchandise sales (GMS). This projection contradicts their previous forecast which suggested Q1 would be the lowest point in GMS for the year. Despite initial optimism, economic difficulties are proving more persistent than anticipated.

In Q1, Etsy's consolidated GMS decreased by 3.7% year-over-year to $3.0 billion, aligning with their expectations of a low-single-digit drop. Revenue slightly increased by 0.8% year-over-year to $646 million, meeting analyst projections. However, the company now expects the downturn to continue into Q2, with GMS potentially falling further, forecasting a decline from mid-single-digit to low single-digit. For the full year, Etsy is cautiously optimistic about a mild acceleration in year-over-year GMS growth in the second half of 2024.

The downturn is partly due to reduced spending per buyer on Etsy's platform, which decreased by 3.5% in Q1. This reflects ongoing low consumer confidence and limited discretionary income. Unlike competitors such as eBay (EBAY, Financial), Amazon (AMZN, Financial), Walmart (WMT, Financial), and Target (TGT, Financial), which offer a broader range of essential goods, Etsy primarily features non-essential items, making it more vulnerable in tight economic conditions.

Despite these challenges, there are positives. The number of active buyers on Etsy remained steady at 91.6 million. The company has also been promoting itself as a prime destination for gifts, evidenced by a launch of Gift Mode and a modest increase in gift-related GMS. Additionally, Etsy has been proactive in enhancing site quality by removing non-compliant handmade sellers, despite a minor negative impact on GMS.

Last year, Etsy enjoyed a near 40% increase in stock price from November to mid-December due to expectations of falling interest rates. However, with ongoing high inflation, stable interest rates, and weakening consumer sentiment, Etsy faces significant hurdles in reversing the current downtrend.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.