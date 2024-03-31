To Our Shareholders,

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Keeley Small-Mid Cap Value Fund's net asset value (“NAV”) per Class A share rose 8.9%, about 280 basis points better than the 6.1% gain in its benchmark, the Russell 2500 Value Index.

Commentary

The fourth quarter's outstanding returns were driven by investors concluding that the Fed had finished raising rates and that cuts were right around the corner. This quarter, those expectations took a hit as the timing for the first cut was pushed out to June from March and even that looks more uncertain than it did three months ago. While the bond market suffered from this change in sentiment, the stock market continued to roll. The broad market, as measured by the S&P 500 rose 10.6% while the Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks gained 5.2%.

Other than investors enjoying gains in both periods, the first quarter had little in common with last year's fourth quarter. The domination of the market by Mega cap tech stocks returned after a fourth quarter pause. Artificial intelligence chip producer Nvidia was the best performing stock in the Russell Top 200 index of large cap stocks. e ten largest stocks in that index gained an average of 17.9% compared to the 8.4% increase in the other 190ish stocks. This contrasts with the 8.1% and 12.1% these two cohorts produced in the fourth quarter. Working further down the capitalization spectrum, the Russell Top 200 rose 10.8%, the Russell Midcap index gained 8.6%, and the Russell 2000 produced a respectable 5.2%. After mixed results in the fourth quarter, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in all three capitalization tiers.

We also saw differences in results across non-equity markets. The rise in the yield on the 10-year Treasury from 3.88% at year end to 4.20% led to a 1.3% decline in the Bloomberg US Aggregate bond index. The dollar was stronger in the quarter, compared to weakness last quarter. Commodities were also higher after faltering last quarter.

The economy in the US continues to surprise skeptics, including us. Historically an inverted yield curve and an Institute for Supply Management Purchasing Managers index reading below 50 presaged a recession. These measures crossed into the warning zone late in 2022, yet the US economy continues to grow solidly. Fourth quarter GDP clocked in at an impressive 3.4% and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow measure predicts 2.8% for the rst quarter. The labor market is less good, but still strong with unemployment under 4% and initial unemployment claims bumping along the bottom. While in ation remains above the Fed's 2% target rate, it has cooled substantially.

The strong first quarter performance made large cap stocks even more expensive. The Russell Top 200 ended the quarter trading at 21.9 times the next twelve months' earnings, well above the 16.3 average multiple since 1999. This is the 95th percentile of its valuation range, meaning that it has only been more expensive 5% of the time. While the Russell 2000 also trades above its long-term average, 22.8x vs. 20.5x, the relative valuation (R2000 PE/RT200 PE) of 1.04 is in the fifth percentile! While we have been talking about this relative attractiveness for some time, it has been more than twenty years since smaller company stocks were this attractive.

While the timing of lower of interest rates has disappointed, the Fed continues to signal that it will begin to cut rates this year. Because smaller companies tend to have more variable rate debt, the benefit of lower rates should be seen more in their earnings than those of larger companies. This boost to earnings should help the stocks.

Portfolio Results

The Fund started the year well and continued its streak. The Keeley Small-Mid Cap Value Fund outperformedthe Russell 2500 Value index by nearly 300bps, rising 8.9% compared to the 6.1% gain in the benchmark. This marks the sixth quarter in a row of outperformance.

Stock Selection dominated, but Sector Allocation helped a little as well. When we disaggregate relativeperformance into Sector Allocation and Stock Selection, we see that both factors helped relative performance, but Stock Selection accounted for about 90% of the outperformance.

Sector Allocation helped slightly. Underweight positioning in the lagging Financials and Real Estate sectors helped, while a slight underweight in Industrials hurt a little.

Stock Selection was the main driver of outperformance in the quarter. We were very encouraged to see that it was unusually broad-based as selection was a positive contributor to relative performance in all but the Consumer Discretionary sector. Furthermore, no one sector dominated the impact. It was most meaningful in the Real Estate, Materials, Industrials, and Financials sectors.

The details for those who want to dig deeper.

Real Estate – Real Estate is a mid-sized sector that was the second worst performer in the first quarterand one of only two that were down in the quarter. The Fund's holdings performed significantly better and were up. Dispersion among holdings was high, but strong gains in Outfront Media and Lamar Advertising offset losses in Howard Hughes. Earnings results were generally solid across all the holdings, but the reactions varied.

Materials – The Materials sector performed in line with the overall index, but the Fund's holdingsproduced better returns. Solid fourth quarter earnings results led four of the Fund's ve holdings to gain more than 15% in the quarter with Ardagh Metal Packaging the only laggard.

Industrials – The Industrials sector is one of the largest in the index and was tied for the bestperformance in the first quarter. The Fund's holdings outperformed even this high bar. No one stock drove the sector's strength as eight of the Fund's fourteen holdings in the sector rose by more than 10%.

Financials – Financials is one of the largest sectors and performed poorly in the first quarter. Whilethe Fund's holdings produced better returns than the sector as a whole, they lagged the benchmark as a whole so it was also good to be underweight. We saw a great deal of dispersion in returns among holdings that was not entirely related to sub-sectors. In the banking sub-sector, we had good returns from Chicago-based bank Wintrust Financial, but Tacoma, WA bank Columbia Banking was the Fund's biggest detractor. We will discuss it later in this report. On the non-bank side, financial processing company Wex Inc. generated strong returns while recent spin-off NCR Voyix fell by a high-teens percentage after it reported confusing results. It is also covered in the “Let's Talk Stocks” section.

– Financials is one of the largest sectors and performed poorly in the first quarter. Whilethe Fund's holdings produced better returns than the sector as a whole, they lagged the benchmark as a whole so it was also good to be underweight. We saw a great deal of dispersion in returns among holdings that was not entirely related to sub-sectors. In the banking sub-sector, we had good returns from Chicago-based bank Wintrust Financial, but Tacoma, WA bank Columbia Banking was the Fund's biggest detractor. We will discuss it later in this report. On the non-bank side, financial processing company Wex Inc. generated strong returns while recent spin-off NCR Voyix fell by a high-teens percentage after it reported confusing results. It is also covered in the “Let's Talk Stocks” section. Consumer Discretionary – This sector generated above index returns in the quarter, but the Fund'sholdings lagged. Good results (both stock price and earnings) from Valvoline and Bath & Body Works were offset by poor returns from Victoria's Secret and Wyndham. The decline in Wyndham was mostly due to the abandonment of takeover efforts by Choice Hotels which had been pursuing the company. Also, several of the Fund's holdings just did not do much, which hurts relative performance when the market/sector is up.

During the quarter, we sold one holding.

Let's Talk Stocks

The top three contributors in the quarter were:

Pennant Group (PNTG, Financial) (PNTG - $19.63 – NASDAQ) provides clinical care services to patients and residents in threeareas: Home Health, Hospice, and Senior Living. e company mostly recovered from pandemic-related headwinds, especially improvement in labor availability, which was the key driver in admission growth trends. Pennant reported a noticeable improvement in admissions this quarter, increasing 12.8% in Home Health and 13.1% in Hospice. Pennant's Senior Living operations showed similar improvements with a 130 bps increase in occupancy to 79%, which is still below the pre-pandemic level of 82%. e company also saw a 10.8% increase in average revenue per occupied room (REVPOR). Pennant has a nice runway for growth over the medium-term driven by continued improvement in underlying business trends, strong demographic tailwinds, and further bene ts from accretive acquisitions.

NRG Energy (NRG, Financial) (NRG - $67.69 - NYSE) is one of the largest competitive energy retailers in the U.S. serving over 7.5million residential customers in addition to commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It also operates generation plants that produce more than 15 GW of electricity. e company had a strong nish to a transformational year, positioning NRG as one of the Fund's better contributors for the second consecutive quarter. NRG's quarterly results were solid, with strong EBITDA growth of 77% as the company continues to bene t from its acquisition of Vivint. is marks the third consecutive quarter of enhanced performance from Vivint, and the company sees regional expansion opportunities. NRG also continues to make progress on its cost reduction goals and has identi ed incremental growth opportunities, including the potential to build up to 1.5 GW of natural gas- red generation in Texas. NRG maintains its record of rewarding shareholders by increasing the dividend 8% for the fth consecutive year, along with completing its accelerated share repurchase program.

Vontier Corp. (VNT, Financial) (VNT - $45.36 – NYSE) is a diversi ed manufacturer of equipment and software services for gasstations and auto dealerships. e company outlined an encouraging earnings and sales forecast for 2024 based on the underlying strength of its Mobility Technologies segment which is seeing stronger demand for alternative energy solutions. Vontier has also launched several new products in its Repair Solutions segment which are gaining traction. e overall growth of Vontier's portfolio has become more visible now that a revenue overhang from a credit card reader mandate has been lapped.

The three largest detractors in the quarter were were:

Columbia Banking System (COLB, Financial) (COLB - $19.35 – NASDAQ) is a $50 billion super-community bank operating in the

Paci c Northwest. It was formed by the merger between Columbia Bank and Umpqua Bank. While the rst couple of quarters after the merger were ne, fourth quarter results fell short of expectations as the company did a poor job managing its expenses to account for rising deposit costs. It also has a signi cant commercial real estate loan portfolio. e latter has been a hot button issue for investors since New York Community Bank announced measures to increase its loan loss reserves. During the quarter, management announced additional cost-cutting actions to get expenses where they should be. While it will take time to play out, both Columbia and Umpqua historically managed credit well and we think that CRE in western US markets is very di erent than in New York City.

NCR Voyix Corp. (VYX, Financial) (VYX - $12.63 – NYSE) is the legacy point of sale and digital banking business of the companypreviously known as NCR. It spun-o its ATM business to shareholders in late 2023. Shares were weak following a fourth quarter earnings report that was both confusing and disappointing. Costs and charges related to the spin-o made it di cult to compare results with prior periods. In addition, forward expectations appear to have been lowered in response to a slowdown in the refreshment of POS systems among some of its larger retail clients. At this point, the stock appears undervalued, particularly when considering the potential for the sale of its digital banking business, which we view as a hidden asset.

Embecta Corporation (EMBC, Financial) (EMBC - $13.27 — NASDAQ) is a diabetes equipment business that spun o from BectonDickinson in early 2022 that manufactures needles for insulin injections. e company also has been developing an insulin patch pump that is being reviewed by the FDA. Embecta shares were weak in the rst quarter after the rm topped expectations in its scal rst-quarter earnings release but raised full-year earnings guidance by less than the amount of the rst quarter outperformance. In addition, the continued growth in the number of prescriptions issued for weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy constrained investor sentiment toward companies like Embecta that are tied to growth in the number of patients with diabetes. Finally, some investors have expressed concerns about Embecta's decision to pursue growth in the form of a patch pump and the capital that the rm would need to devote to commercialize such a product.

Conclusion

In conclusion, thank you for your investment in the KEELEY Small-Mid Cap Value Fund. We will continue to work hard to earn your con dence and trust.

March 31, 2024

This summary represents the views of the portfolio managers as of 3/31/2024. Those views may change, and the Fund disclaims any obligation to advise investors of such changes. For the purpose of determining the Fund's holdings, securities of the same issuer are aggregated to determine the weight in the Fund. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice and are not intended as recommendations of individual securities.