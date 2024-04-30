On April 30, 2024, Pat Beyer, Chief Operating Officer of Conmed Corp (CNMD, Financial), purchased 3,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the total number of shares owned by the insider to 3,000, as the insider had not sold any shares in the past year.

Conmed Corp (CNMD, Financial) is a medical technology company specializing in surgical instruments and devices for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The company's products are used in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology.

The purchase occurred at a price of $68.3 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $204,900. Following this acquisition, the market cap of Conmed Corp stands at $2.16 billion.

Analyzing the valuation metrics, Conmed Corp's price-earnings ratio is 26.89, which is below both the industry median of 29.16 and the company’s historical median. This suggests a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers and its own past.

The GF Value of Conmed Corp is calculated at $127.58, indicating that with the current price of $68.3, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54.

The insider transaction history for Conmed Corp shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 10 insider sells and only 1 insider buy, which includes the recent purchase by the insider.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors, especially considering the stock’s current valuation and GF Value status.

