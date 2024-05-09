Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amidst Strategic Realignments

Revenue Growth Meets Expectations, GAAP Net Loss Widens

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $96.8 million, a 29% increase year-over-year, slightly below the estimate of $97.31 million.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss widened to ($13.6) million from ($10.3) million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share: GAAP net loss per share was ($0.24), compared to ($0.19) last year; Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.10, surpassing the estimated $0.01.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Net cash generated by operating activities rose to $11.2 million, up from $8.3 million in the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Non-GAAP free cash flow increased to $11.3 million, up from $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Customer Growth: Number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR grew by 24% year-over-year; those contributing over $50,000 in ARR increased by 44%.
  • Future Outlook: Expects Q2 2024 revenue between $98.5 million and $98.6 million, and full-year revenue forecast adjusted to between $405.0 million and $406.0 million.
Article's Main Image

Sprout Social Inc (SPT, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 2, 2024, disclosing its financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company, a leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, reported a revenue of $96.8 million, a 29% increase year-over-year, aligning closely with analyst expectations of $97.31 million. However, the GAAP net loss widened to $13.6 million from $10.3 million in the prior year's quarter.

1786133987081744384.png

Company Overview

Sprout Social develops comprehensive software solutions that integrate social messaging, data, and workflows into a unified system, primarily generating revenue through software subscriptions. This strategic approach helps brands streamline their social media management tasks effectively.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The increase in revenue reflects strong market demand and customer growth, particularly among larger clients, as evidenced by a 44% increase in customers contributing over $50,000 in ARR. Despite this positive revenue trajectory, the company’s operating loss expanded due to higher operating expenses, which outpaced revenue growth. The GAAP operating loss stood at $13.3 million, compared to $11.9 million last year.

Non-GAAP measures painted a more favorable picture, with non-GAAP net income rising to $5.7 million from $3.4 million in Q1 2023, and non-GAAP earnings per share doubling to $0.10 from $0.05. This suggests that while the company is investing heavily in growth, it is also managing to improve its profitability on an adjusted basis.

Key Financial Metrics

Significant financial metrics included a substantial increase in Total Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) to $290.0 million, up 54% year-over-year. This indicates a strong future revenue pipeline. Cash flow from operations was another highlight, increasing to $11.2 million from $8.3 million in the previous year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.

Leadership and Strategic Outlook

The quarter also marked a significant leadership transition, with Ryan Barretto set to succeed Justyn Howard as CEO. This strategic realignment aims to propel Sprout Social towards its $1 billion revenue target. For Q2 2024, the company forecasts revenue between $98.5 million and $98.6 million, and non-GAAP operating income between $4.6 million and $5.0 million.

For the full year 2024, Sprout Social has adjusted its revenue outlook to between $405.0 million and $406.0 million, slightly below the initial analyst expectations of $425.57 million. This adjustment reflects a strategic tightening of focus and an acknowledgment of enterprise seasonality impacting the business mix.

Conclusion

While Sprout Social faces challenges such as widening GAAP losses and adjusting revenue forecasts, its strategic initiatives, leadership changes, and strong non-GAAP performance indicators suggest a resilient model poised for future growth. Investors should watch how the new leadership executes against these strategic goals amidst dynamic market conditions.

For detailed insights and ongoing updates, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sprout Social Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.