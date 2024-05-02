Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges

Despite a Net Loss, Expedia Reports Revenue Increase and Strong Share Repurchases

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.9 billion, up 8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2807.98 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $135 million, above compared to an estimated net loss of $27.63 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a loss of $0.99 per share, above below the estimated loss of $0.24 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 38% to $255 million, with a margin expansion of 191 basis points from the previous year.
  • Share Repurchases: Accelerated repurchase of approximately 5.7 million shares, totaling about $786 million year-to-date.
  • Gross Bookings: Grew by 3% to $30.2 billion, with lodging bookings up by 4%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Decreased by 8% to $2.7 billion compared to the previous period.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company, a leading global online travel agency, reported an 8% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $2.9 billion, surpassing the estimated $2.8 billion. However, it experienced a net loss of $135 million, which was an improvement from the previous year's loss of $145 million but did not meet the estimated net income of -$27.63 million.

1786134579044839424.png

Company Overview

Expedia Group Inc operates major travel brands including Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, focusing on services for lodging, air tickets, and other travel-related amenities. The majority of its revenue comes from transaction fees on online bookings, playing a crucial role in the travel and leisure industry.

Performance Highlights and Challenges

The first quarter saw a total gross booking of $30.2 billion, marking a 3% increase from the previous year, driven by a 7% increase in booked room nights. Notably, the B2B segment of the business outperformed with a 25% revenue increase to $833 million. Adjusted EBITDA also rose significantly by 38% to $255 million, reflecting a margin expansion of 191 basis points.

Despite these gains, the company faced challenges, particularly with its Vrbo platform, which is recovering slower than expected after a recent re-platforming. This has adversely impacted the gross bookings growth rate and led to a revised full-year guidance projecting mid to high single-digit top-line growth.

Financial Health and Share Repurchase

Expedia's balance sheet remains robust with $5.686 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company has been proactive in returning value to shareholders, repurchasing approximately 5.7 million shares for about $786 million year-to-date. This aggressive share repurchase activity underscores management's confidence in the company's financial health and future prospects.

Outlook and Management Commentary

CEO Peter Kern expressed confidence in the underlying platform improvements and the potential for revenue acceleration in the coming quarters. However, he also acknowledged the challenges, particularly with Vrbo, and adjusted the full-year outlook accordingly.

"Our first quarter results met our guidance with a revenue and earnings beat but with less robust gross bookings. We are adjusting our full-year guidance due to the slower than expected acceleration in our B2C business, primarily impacted by Vrbo," said Kern.

Conclusion

Expedia Group Inc's first quarter of 2024 demonstrated a solid revenue increase and significant share repurchases, indicating a strong market position and operational resilience. However, investors may need to watch for the impact of ongoing challenges in Vrbo on the company's overall performance. As the travel industry continues to evolve post-pandemic, Expedia's ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial in sustaining growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Expedia Group Inc for further details.

