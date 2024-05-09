Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Q1 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue and EPS Estimates

Strong Start to 2024 with Notable Increases in Revenue and Net Income

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $1,321.22M, up 12.5% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $1,323.12M.
  • Net Income: Achieved $113.21M, up 31.0% from the previous year, surpassing estimates of $108.84M.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $1.69, a 31.4% increase year-over-year, exceeding the estimated $1.63.
  • Same-Store Sales: Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first five weeks of Q2 2024 increased by 9.3% year-over-year.
  • Store Expansion: Opened 10 new company restaurants in 2024 with another 18 currently under construction.
  • Menu Price Increase: Implemented a menu price increase of approximately 2.2% in late March 2024.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased to $213.43M from $104.25M at the beginning of the period.
Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 2, 2024, announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2024. The company reported a significant 12.5% increase in total revenue, reaching $1,321.2 million, which surpasses the estimated $1,323.12 million. Net income also saw a substantial rise of 31.0% to $113.2 million, exceeding the forecasted $108.84 million. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.69, outperforming the estimated $1.63.

About Texas Roadhouse Inc

Founded in 1993, Texas Roadhouse Inc operates in the casual dining segment, primarily under the Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 brands. With over 750 locations across 49 states and ten foreign countries, the company focuses on steakhouse meals in a lively, family-friendly atmosphere. Texas Roadhouse generates most of its revenue from its namesake brand, emphasizing quality food and service.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

CEO Jerry Morgan highlighted the strong traffic trends as a key driver of the quarter's success, stating,

We are off to a tremendous start in 2024 with strong traffic trends continuing to drive our sales growth."
The company has also been aggressive in its expansion, opening 10 new restaurants in 2024, with 18 more under construction. Looking ahead, comparable restaurant sales have already increased by 9.3% in the first five weeks of the second quarter. A menu price increase of approximately 2.2% was implemented in late March to address ongoing inflation pressures.

Financial Performance Analysis

The income from operations grew by 31.9% to $133.1 million. This improvement reflects not only increased sales but also enhanced operational efficiency. The detailed financial statements reveal that while there were increases in food and beverage costs, labor, and other operating expenses, these were proportional to the increase in restaurant and other sales, which collectively grew to $1,314.2 million. The company's effective management of operating costs is evident in the improved restaurant margin, which increased from 15.9% to 17.4% year-over-year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Insights

As of March 26, 2024, Texas Roadhouse reported a strong balance sheet with $213.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, a significant increase from $104.2 million at the end of 2023. The total assets were valued at $2.83 billion. The company's cash flow from operations was notably robust, amounting to $243.4 million, which supports their ongoing expansion and shareholder returns, including a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

The favorable earnings report and positive forward-looking statements have been well-received by investors and analysts alike. The company's consistent performance, even in a challenging economic environment, underscores its operational resilience and strategic growth initiatives. This positions Texas Roadhouse as a potentially attractive option for investors looking for stable returns in the casual dining sector.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, interested parties can join the earnings call or visit the investor relations section on the Texas Roadhouse website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Texas Roadhouse Inc for further details.

